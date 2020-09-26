After massive allegations of electoral fraud, Alexander Lukashenko took office as President of Belarus. The swearing-in ceremony took place in secret.

Update from September 26, 4:53 p.m.: Today’s Saturday (September 26th) again mainly organized by women Protest march in the Belarusian capital Minsk is said to be a “festive dress rehearsal for a real inauguration by the people”. The protesters continue to watch Svetlana Tichanovskaya as a true winner of the Elections on August 9th and call for new elections without Lukashenko.

Protests Belarus, Minsk: Women rehearse the “festive inauguration” of the real election winner during their protest marches – this leads to arrests again © TUT.by/dpa

As on previous weekends, eyewitnesses, including journalists, report some arrests. In pictures you can see how women on the hands and feet of police officers be carried away.

Protests against Lukashenko: tear gas use against demonstrators in Minsk

Update from September 24th, 8:43 am: Both Protests against the inauguration of the controversial head of state Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus (see original report) are 259 people been arrested. That shared the human rights center Wesna (Spring96) on Thursday in Minsk With. Not only in the capital Minsk, but also in Grodno, Gomel, Borissow and other cities, protesters have come into custody.

Masked uniformed men partly went with me on Wednesday Water cannons against the demonstrators. There were also Injuredthat were taken care of by other demonstrators. Local people told them Shots heard in Minsk. According to reports, the security forces also continued Tear gas a. The authorities rejected this. You have the situation under control, reported the state agency Belta.

Protests after Lukashenko’s inauguration in Belarus: Police in Minsk drag an arrested demonstrator across the street. © Uncredited / TUT.by / AP / dpa

Belarus: Alexander Lukashenko sworn in as president in a secret state act

Original report from September 24th: Minsk – In the midst of Protests said the controversial Belarusian President Alexander Luaschenko began his sixth term in office on Wednesday in a secret state act. As the state news agency Belta reported, the swearing-in ceremony took place in the Palace of Independence without prior notice Minsk instead of. With a view to the alleged manipulation of the presidential election of August 9, EPP parliamentary group leader Manfred Weber demanded EU on, Lukashenko not as the new president of Belarus to acknowledge.

Belarus: Lukashenko sworn in as president

“Alexander Lukashenko holds the office as President of Belarus started. The swearing-in ceremony will take place in these minutes in the Palace of Independence, ”reported Belta. Independent media had previously reported that several streets in the capital had been cordoned off from the presidential convoy. The presidency had not commented on speculations that the inauguration was imminent.

Unlike in the past, the ceremony was not broadcast on state television either. The Belarusian authorities apparently wanted to prevent further protests from being provoked.

Belarus: Mass protests against Lukashenko continue

Since the presidential election, which was accompanied by massive allegations of electoral fraud, in Belarus mass protests against the ruling since 1994 Lukashenko. The security forces often act brutally against the demonstrators. Journalists who demonstrate about it lose their accreditation under the pretext of the pandemic *. The EU has not recognized the election result and is planning against because of the violence Protesters Sanctions against political leaders in Belarus.

In #Belarus can less and less foreign Reporters on protests against the President #Lukaschenko to report. Under the pretext that the #Pandemic not being able to meet, accreditations are rarely granted. Our correspondent’s has been withdrawn. https://t.co/JBEEP0UAOe pic.twitter.com/2zd5HEHyfz – Reporter Without Borders (@ReporterOG) September 23, 2020

Lukashenko have his Inauguration made into an “operation by special forces” that could only have taken place “under the protection of emergency services and in secret”, commented Pavel Latuschko, who, like many other opposition members *, had fled into exile in Lithuania.

According to the Belarusian Presidency spoke Lukashenko at the state act in front of handpicked senior officials. With view on Mass protests said Lukashenkothat his country opposed a “color revolution”. The term is often used pejoratively in the former Soviet states for protest movements allegedly directed from the West and directed against autocratic governments.

On August 9, in Belarus not only took place a presidential election said Lukashenko* further. “We have also defended our values, our lives of peace and the sovereignty and independence of our country.”

Belarus election: EU rejected result

The chairman of the EPP group in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber (CSU), criticized the swearing-in Lukashenkos sharp in the short message service Twitter. Lukashenko have the choice not won. He was responsible for election rigging and the violent suppression of protests.

The EU recognizes that Election result not on and should Lukashenko not as the new president of Belarus recognize “, Weber continued. He also advocated Lukashenko personally put “immediately” on the EU sanctions list.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert called it “significant” in Berlin that the swearing-in ceremony was “prepared in secret and carried out in camera”. He reiterated that the Federal government the result of Presidential election do not recognize: This was neither free nor fair.

#Belarus: It is obvious that the presidential election did not respect minimum standards for democratic elections. That is not acceptable. The # Federal Government condemns the numerous arrests and the violence against peaceful demonstrators. pic.twitter.com/CYAs8drGzL – Steffen Seibert (@RegSsprecher) August 10, 2020

Lukashenko sworn in as president: criticism from the west

Of the speaker of the Green Group for Eastern European Policy, Manuel Sarrazin, spoke of a “pseudo-inauguration”. The choice in Belarus was “massively falsified”. In addition, I have Lukashenko “Guilty of grave human rights violations”. The Green politician called on the federal government to close diplomatic contacts Lukashenko adjust.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius called the swearing in a “farce”. The inauguration Lukashenkos be as “fraudulent” as that Presidential election himself, he wrote on Twitter.

According to official information had Lukashenko in the choice on August 9, 80 percent of the vote received, his rival Svetlana Tichanovskaya, who has since fled to Lithuania, only around ten percent. Against the alleged Election fraud hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been taking to the streets for weeks. Lukashenko In the past, denigrated the demonstrators as “rats”. *Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen-Digital central network.

