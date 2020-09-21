On Sunday, September 20, in Belarus, massive anti-government demonstrations took place, in which, according to various estimates, from 50 thousand to 100 thousand people took part. About it writes DW.

As of 23:00 human rights center “Viasna” reported the detention of at least 234 people during protests.

According to the center, 165 people were detained at the opposition march in Minsk on Sunday, including Oleg Moiseev, a confidant of ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. 69 people were detained in the regions of Belarus.

According to the Viasna center, demonstrations took place in Bobruisk, Brest, Gomel, Gorodishche, Grodno, Volkovysk (Grodno region), Dzerzhinsk, Mogilev, Mozyr, and Soligorsk.

During the dispersal of the demonstrations in Mogilev, two journalists were detained – Alina Skrebunova and Alexander Sidorevsky. At the moment, both of them are released. According to human rights activists, they are employees of the Belsat TV channel broadcasting to Belarus from Poland. Journalist Denis Borshch was detained in the capital of Belarus. In addition, Viasna informs about a Russian citizen detained in Minsk.

According to information Tut.by, during the demonstrators’ actions, the security forces divided them into separate groups and blocked the entrances to the courtyards. To disperse the protesters, the security forces used water cannons and were on the spot with a large number of paddy wagons.

In particular, vehicles with barbed wire were spotted near Minsk.

Earlier “FACTS” wrote that the day before, on Saturday, September 19, a “Brilliant March” was held in Minsk, in which women participated. More than 300 participants, including minors, were detained there. This was reported by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. She also called for de-anonymizing those who carry out criminal orders.

