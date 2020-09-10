The brutal actions of the safety forces are having an impact within the provincial city of Grodno. Mother and father are threatened with taking their kids away from them.

GRODNO taz | Yuri had taken a 14-day trip. Then the development technician from Smorgon on the Lithuanian border drove to his Belarusian hometown of Grodno to protest. He lived along with his brother and went to Lenin Sq. daily. On the finish of this unusual trip, he was arrested by the police. “They only laughed nastily,” says Juri, who has simply been launched after 15 days of so-called administrative detention.

The bearded, tattooed man in his thirties states that his brother instantly signed the investigative authorities’ report and received away with a positive. He himself refused to signal. His trial lasted 2 to three minutes.

“There have been no witnesses. My offense: Participation in an unauthorized demonstration, ”says Yuri Prilashkiewitsch. In Grodno jail he then sat in a four-person cell with two different political figures and a shoplifter.

“You handled us usually, I can not complain, a couple of jail guards even spoke to me as“ you ”, says the freedman in a typical internal courtyard of the previous city. There’s a pizza meals truck on the nook of the home, three younger ladies sit down on a close-by bench with a latte macchiato every to talk.

The jail prices 70 euros

In the meantime, vacationer Juri digs a invoice out of his pocket. “Right here, my keep in jail prices me 202.50 Belarusian rubles (the equal of virtually 70 euros). The fee interval is 30 days. ”A smile virtually crosses his face.

He had simply eaten skinny potato soup, buckwheat groats, rice, virtually meat-free chops and coleslaw within the evenings for 2 weeks, that is the invoice for it, the cell mattress is seemingly free, he says.

“I used to be referred to as seven occasions for interrogation, asking the identical questions time and again: What precisely did you do on the demo? Who was with you on the demo? Who pays for it? The place is the cash paid out? ”Happily, he knew precisely the best way to behave, reviews Prilashkiewitsch. “They could not break anybody in my cell,” he says proudly.

The final interrogation earlier than his launch took a very very long time, officers additionally confirmed up at his spouse’s office on Tuesday and ostentatiously requested about his whereabouts and the well-being of his little son. That is clearly to be understood as intimidation, says Prilashkiewitsch.

On to the road

For the development specialist employed by a non-public firm, it’s clear that he will be unable to use for a brand new trip anytime quickly, however will proceed to protest. “They do not intimidate me so simply, and neither does my spouse,” he says defiantly.

However within the 370,000-inhabitant metropolis in northwest Belarus, which is a stronghold of the resistance, the arrests and penal orders for alleged coup makes an attempt in opposition to the 2 coordination council members Maria Kolesnikowa and Maxim Snak in addition to the more and more brutal actions of non-president Alexander Lukashenko’s thugs, particularly within the capital Minsk now additionally depart their mark on ladies.

Simply final Sunday in Grodno a protest march with tear gasoline and batons was prevented and a complete of 102 demonstrators had been arrested. Far fewer residents got here to the standard Sunday demonstration in Grodno than two weeks in the past.

Irena is the mom of two younger kids and doesn’t need to learn her household identify within the newspaper. She is a kind of who stayed at house final Sunday. “After all we must always all nonetheless participate within the demos, however I am simply afraid for my household,” she says, virtually apologetically. “They threaten to take the kids away from us and put them in a house if we proceed to reveal,” says Irena.

Alleged household issues

This has already occurred to a number of households in Grodno, they heard about it from neighbors, but in addition learn it on native on-line portals. “They arrive to highschool and inform the academics about alleged issues within the household,” says the 40-year-old. “I used to be on the ladies’s protests, however right this moment I primarily really feel my duty to my kids,” she explains.

Then she strikes on to the worst matter, the lacking individuals who had been discovered lifeless within the woods, in addition to those that disappeared and not using a hint after the orgy of violence from August ninth to twelfth. To be able to distract herself a bit, Irena connected with medical volunteer work. On the outskirts of Grodno, she sews protecting fits for medical doctors who’re at present combating the second corona wave that’s starting on this nation.

She will not be afraid of the virus, however of Lukashenko’s henchmen she is. “There’s a little hope that every little thing will finish nicely and that the president will step down. The probabilities of this are one %, I’d say.”