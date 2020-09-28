About 100 thousand people took part in the protest actions in Belarus on Sunday, September 27, while the security forces began to detain their participants even before the start of the march, which symbolized the “people’s inauguration” of opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

In total, more than 340 people were detained during the day, according to human rights center “Vesna”.

At the same time, the list of detainees is constantly updated (at the time of writing the news, it contains 341 names).

Most of the arrests were counted in Minsk – more than 200.

In addition, police detained protesters in Gomel, Mogilev, Grodno, Vitebsk and Zhodino.

At the same time, despite the arrests, the action was in many ways superior to the “secret inauguration” of President Lukashenko.

“The people’s inauguration looked like a real holiday and certainly surpassed in everything the deceitful rat coronation that the usurper Alexander Lukashenko decided to hold this week,” – stated the authors of the Telegram channel NEXTA.

Let us remind you that on September 23, the secret inauguration of Alexander Lukashenko took place in Minsk. Regular rallies in Belarus responded to this event. In turn, the security forces traditionally engaged in harsh dispersal of the protesters, using water cannons.

Ukraine, following Poland, Germany and Lithuania, refused to recognize Lukashenka’s legitimacy and powers. Moscow believes that the inauguration is a private matter of the official Minsk.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that despite the brutality of the security forces, the protesters are becoming more creative and courageous. For example, a video appeared on the Web showing how one of the protesters in Gomel managed to boldly escape from the police van, despite the presence of Lukashenka’s riot police, armed to the teeth.

