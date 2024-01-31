This Wednesday was marked by demonstrations and tensions in Buenos Aires, while the Argentine Congress intensely debated the 'Omnibus Law', proposed by libertarian president Javier Milei. The afternoon became more tumultuous as protesters clashed with public security forces. Despite the escalation of incidents, the legislative debate on the ambitious reform will continue.

For much of the day, demonstrations took place that passed peacefully, in a concentration of social, civil and union organizations. But in the afternoon, the situation changed when a group of protesters tried to occupy the road in front of Congress, defying the regulations of the Ministry of Security. The police responded, establishing a double cordon to contain those present, even involving motorized units in some confrontations.

While these events were taking place, Congress continued to debate the proposed reforms that have generated diverse reactions from citizens. The so-called 'Omnibus Law' project is the center of attention and has been the catalyst for these demonstrations.

The escalation of protests led to the arrest of three people, including a Chilean citizen, who was arrested for allegedly attacking two police officers. The day was marked by pushing, street blocking and the use of tear gas. Although the protest actions reflected tensions and discontent, the debate on the rule will continue this Thursday.

Argentine President Javier Milei faces a major challenge in pushing the bill through, as his coalition only has a minority in both Houses, meaning he has to gain allies.

Debate in Argentina on the comprehensive reform of Milei

In a marathon session in the Lower House of the Argentine Congress, legislators debated the mega bill.

The initiative, known as the 'Omnibus Law', originally contained 664 articles, but during difficult negotiations with the opposition, approximately half of them were eliminated. This project is promoted by Milei as its axis to alleviate the economic crisis facing the country, with inflation that exceeds 200%, poverty that affects more than 40% of the population and state coffers in a critical situation.

Legislators gather before beginning the debate on a bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The bill includes a wide range of economic, administrative reforms , criminal and environmental. AP – Natacha Pisarenko

The session represented a significant challenge for Milei, who assumed the Presidency in December after a surprising electoral victory. With his “anarcho-capitalist” approach, he promised to cut spending and reduce the size of the state. Despite having only 38 of the 257 seats in the lower houseMilei seeks to obtain the necessary support to advance its reform agenda.

Although the debate in the Lower House has not yet concluded, the approval of the law would take the project to the Senate, continuing a process that has attracted attention both nationally and internationally.

The day in the Chamber of Deputies of Argentina

The ruling party quickly achieved the necessary quorum in the Lower House, starting the extraordinary session on the Law of Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines. A session of at least 35 hours is expected, representing the first major legislative test for the libertarian president in the Chamber of Deputies.

Milei's bill seeks to reform various aspects, including privatizations and expansion of the power of the Executive in economic matters. After adjustments and negotiations, the project has reduced its size from over 660 articles to around 280.

The Government is confident that the bill will pass the vote in the Lower House, where a simple majority of 129 votes out of 257 is needed. Although the law is expected to obtain approval, there is uncertainty about possible defeats for the Government in article votes per item.

Javier Milei, who took office in December with a promise to cut expenses and address the economic crisis, was forced to make adjustments to the project. Among the changes made, pension reforms and some of the most controversial articles related to protests were withdrawn. However, the privatization of more than 40 state-owned companies, the reduction of environmental protections and other aspects of protest legislation remain unchanged. It is important to note that some of these articles could be discussed again later.

The most recent amendments were agreed upon during a legislative committee session Tuesday and were announced Wednesday during the current session. During the last week, other eliminations were made, such as the deletion of the tax reform chapter and the delegation of legislative powers to Milei in tax, health and pension matters.

If the project is approved in both Chambers and there are no further modifications, Milei would obtain special powers until the end of 2024 to legislate on economic, financial, security, fiscal, energy and administrative matters. Congress could extend this period for an additional year.

