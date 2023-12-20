Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 20/12/2023 – 21:56

Popular movements and social organizations in Argentina led the first major mobilization in Plaza de Mayo against the economic measures announced by the country's new president, Javier Milei. The act was marked by a strong police presence, moments of tension and people detained, which put the “anti-picketing” protocol of the Ministry of Security, commanded by Patricia Bullrich, to the test.

“It is a peaceful mobilization. We don’t want any kind of confrontation,” Eduardo Belliboni, who leads a left-wing protest group, Polo Obrero, who was the first to call for the demonstration, told local radio. Before arriving at Buenos Aires' emblematic square, however, there was an outbreak of confusion between police and protesters. Two people were detained and a police officer was injured in the arm. But the act continued soon after and the march headed towards Plaza de Mayo.

The act occurred after Bullrich presented a “protocol” to maintain public order, which allows federal forces to prevent protesters from holding protests that block roads. Some social organizations said the protocol goes too far and compromises the right to protest.

Protesters carried signs saying “no to Milei's adjustment”, “down with Milei's chainsaw adjustment plan” and “no to Bullrich's protocol”. In the square, the organizations involved in the act read a document in which they warned that they “will fill the streets and squares across the country” in “defense of the right to protest” and against the “adjustment and misery plan” of the new government.

For about an hour, the president monitored the unfolding of the protests and the performance of the Central Police Department's Bullrich security plan.

Economic adjustment

Milei, who took office earlier this month with a promise to cut public spending, has in recent days announced sweeping plans to reform the economy and crack down on protests, creating a possible confrontation with social groups that have pledged to oppose his “shock therapy”.

Last week, he announced a 54% devaluation of the peso, the country's official currency, cuts in subsidies and the closure of some government ministries, actions, according to Milei, necessary to face Argentina's acute economic crisis.

At the same time, he announced an increase in payments for social programs, but warned that people who block the streets in protests could lose their right to receive state benefits.

*With information from Agencies Télam and Reuters