The vast majority of members of the Iranian parliament called for the death penalty for the protesters arrested during the protests, which have been going on for almost 2 months, for Mahsa Amini. This was reported by Iranian media based abroad citing an appeal, signed by 227 deputies out of 290 in total, calling for the death penalty for demonstrators defined as “enemies of God”, stating that the protests were incited “by the US and others. enemies”. According to the Iranian human rights activists agency Hrana, nearly 15,000 have been arrested during the protests since September 16, while 319 people have died, including 50 minors.