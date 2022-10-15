US President Joe Biden urged Iranian leaders not to take any force action against protesters since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in custody of the security forces who arrested her on suspicion of not wearing. the veil correctly.

Read also

“Iran must end violence against its own citizens who simply exercise their fundamental rights“said Biden Speaking in Irvine, California.” I was amazed at what this awakened in Iran. And it awakened something that I don’t think will calm down for a long, long time. “

Biden said women and men should have the right to freedom of expression and assembly. “Women all over the world are persecuted in various ways. But they should be able to wear what they want to wear. Nobody should tell them what to wear,” she added.

Meanwhile, Tehran criticized the European Union for the position taken by Brussels on the protests underway in Iran: during a telephone conversation with the High Representative for EU foreign and security policy, Josep Borrell, the Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian also denied the sale of arms to Russia.

“Riots, arson and terrorist operations no longer have anything to do with peaceful protests,” the minister said today, according to the website of the Tehran Foreign Ministry. The head of Iranian diplomacy has called the police operations against the protests absolutely legitimate and warned the EU not to use these incidents as a pretext to put pressure on Iran. Amirabdollahian also denied arms supplies to Russia and active participation in the military conflict in Ukraine: “We have military cooperation with Russia, but no arms supply,” he said.