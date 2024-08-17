Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/17/2024 – 18:09

This Saturday (17) was another day of acts for and against the electoral result announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, which gave re-election to President Nicolás Maduro in the vote on July 28.

The opposition held demonstrations in several cities around the world, called by the leaders of Edmundo González’s campaign, who are demanding victory in the presidential election. Demonstrations were held in Australia, Spain, England and Mexico, among other countries, as well as in several cities within Venezuela.

Related news:

Called the “Great Global Protest for Truth,” the main demonstration took place in Caracas, led by María Corina Machado, who spoke to thousands of people. According to Corina, the opposition’s tactic now is to demand respect for the vote.

“May the world and everyone in Venezuela recognize that the elected president of Venezuela is Edmundo González. This regime, when it saw itself defeated and discovered, opted for the cruelest of all policies, which was to entrench itself in a group of the high military command and order a campaign of repression,” he denounced.

The opposition and social organizations have reported arbitrary arrests in the country in the context of post-election protests with more than 1,300 arrests and more than 20 deaths. The government claims to be fighting against criminal groups that attack public buildings, Chavista leaders and police officers, which has already caused the death of 25 people and injured 97 members of the security forces.

Candidate Edmundo González spoke out on social media in a video. “These demonstrations are the force that will ensure that the decision for change and peace that millions of us voted for on July 28 is respected,” he said.

Protests in favor of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela REUTERS/Maxwell Briceno/Reproduction prohibited

Chavismo

In contrast, acts “for peace and in support of the victory of President Nicolás Maduro” were also recorded in several cities across the country and broadcast by state broadcasters, including motorcycle caravans in the capital, Caracas.

The largest Chavista mobilization took place in Caracas, where a march went through the center of the capital to the Miraflores Palace, the seat of government of the South American country, with the participation of Diosdado Cabello, 1st vice president of the PSUV (government party) and second most powerful Chavista leader in the country, and Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly.

Interviewed by the VTV broadcaster, worker Rafael Gárcia explained why he took to the streets. “We are here supporting our constitutional president Nicolás Maduro Moro against fascism, against imperialism and against those who did not accept the election results. We want to live in peace,” he said.

At the time of this report, Chavista leaders had not yet made any public statements.

Electoral expertise

Last Thursday (15), the Supreme Court of Justice (STJ) of Venezuela reported that began the examination of all the material electoral report submitted to the Court by the National Electoral Council (CNE) and by the parties and candidates of the presidential election on July 28.

The result of the election in Venezuela, which gave Nicolás Maduro his reelection, ended up in the Supreme Court after the president filed an appeal with the Court in response to allegations of fraud by the opposition and cyberattacks against the CNE.

As the CNE did not present detailed results by polling station, in addition to suspending three audits that were scheduled for after July 28, Maduro’s victory has been contested by international observer organizations and several countries.

Since each party inspector has access to the electoral records for each ballot box, the opposition claims to have collected more than 80% of the records. These documents in the opposition’s possession were published on the internet and show the victory of the opposition candidate, Edmundo González. The Venezuelan government claims that the opposition’s records were falsified and the country’s Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal investigation against those responsible for publishing these documents.