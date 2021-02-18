The protests with riots and destruction in Catalonia and in Madrid for the rapper’s arrest Pablo Hasél -convicted for apology of terrorism and insults to the Spanish Crown- deepen the cracks that are increasingly wearing away the coalition of government in Spain.

Barcelona has been burning for two nights since Hasél was arrested on Tuesday in the rectory of the University of Lleida, where he had barricaded himself to avoid going to prison.

Must comply 9 months in jail and pay a fine of about 30 thousand euros for having spoken of the emeritus king Juan Carlos as “bobón” instead of “Bourbon” and for referring to the security forces, among other statements, as “Nazi-onal Police”.

On Wednesday Madrid joined the protests for the release of the rapper that destroyed businesses and public furniture in the surroundings of Puerta del Sol.

Protests against the imprisonment of Pablo Hasél broke out in Barcelona and other cities in Catalonia on Tuesday and spread throughout Spain on Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS

Between Catalonia and Madrid, there were about 65 injured and 50 arrested. The municipalities valued the damages at 170 thousand euros.

At a quarter past nine on Wednesday night, when the flames and bullfights returned to conquer the streets of Barcelona and Madrid, the Argentine Pablo Echenique, spokesman in the United We Can Congress, the partner of the PSOE in the government of Spain , wrote on his social networks: “All my support for the young anti-fascists who are demanding justice and freedom of expression in the streets.”

“The violent mutilation of the eye of a protester must be investigated and responsibilities must be purged forcefully,” Echenique added on his Twitter account about the young woman who joined the protests on Tuesday night in Via Augusta in Barcelona and lost one eye for a police rubber bullet.

The opposition takes advantage of the crisis

The opposition’s mouth was watering: it demands that President Pedro Sánchez ask Pablo Iglesias, leader of United We Can and second vice president of the government, to resign, who does not bother the PSOE only with the statements of his spokesman in Congress but also in his own words.

Does it when doubts the democratic quality of Spain Due to the situation – in prison or in Belgium, escaped from the Spanish Justice – that some pro-independence politicians live in Catalonia after the separatist attempt in 2017.

“Those who support and justify violent acts should not be in the government,” said the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who is also a national spokesman for the Popular Party (PP).

This Thursday, Echenique only posted a photo of the girl who lost her bloody eye and a video in which the police attack protesters with machetes.

Sánchez, for now, does not open his mouth about the headaches that his government partners are giving him, but his first vice president, Carmen Calvo, did: “Those of us who hold public office have to live our lives with a certain complexity. One thing is what you can think and another is the responsibility of your position, “said Calvo about the statements of Argentine Echenique.

“It is one thing to defend that a democracy is demanding in defending freedom of expression and it is quite another to encourage a situation in which we saw wounded, detained,” Calvo added. No right can be defended or expressed with violence. That is an absolute red line. “

Calvo admits that it is necessary modify the law that condemns crimes of expressionAn intention that the government already stated a few days ago when it announced that it would review the Penal Code on so-called “crimes of opinion”.

The protests in Barcelona turned violent and the case of rapper Pablo Hásel divides the government. Photo: DPA

“Anything that does not put people’s safety at risk cannot end with prison sentences,” said Vice President Calvo.

“Secondly, there is an area of ​​freedom where creativity, artistic, intellectual expressions are, where I think there is a natural consensus of society to allow them. But freedom of expression cannot protect the promotion of crimes ”, he stressed.

Regarding the situation of rapper Hasél, who had already been sentenced to two years in prison in 2014 and that he did not end up in jail then because he had no prior record, Calvo was blunt: “Pablo Hasél has a whole record and the norms of this country are being applied to him,” he said. The rules can be changed but, for the moment, we all have to comply with them ”.

The president of the government, of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, with vice presidents Carmen Calvo and Pablo Iglesias, in the Congress of Deputies, on Wednesday. Photo: EFE

New conviction against the rapper

This Thursday the Hearing of Lleida confirmed a new sentence for the rapper of two and a half years for threatening a witness in a trial against urban guards from that Catalan city.

Hasél’s defense, however, is preparing an appeal to present to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg that could be ready by March.

On the Spanish political board, the Hasél chapter joins the rosary of disagreements that have weakened the image of the governing coalition in front of the Spanish and that, almost always, “air” the ministers and leaders of Podemos.

The last episodes of discord were over bills on equal treatment and for people with different sexual orientations (LGTBI).

For the first, Podemos would have tested other parties with parliamentary representation so that they did not support the initiative of their partners in the PSOE and on the legislation for LGTBI people, the bid between Irene Montero, Minister of Equality and Pablo Iglesias’ partner, and the Vice President Calvo does not stop.

Madrid. Correspondent

