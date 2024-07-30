Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/30/2024 – 7:09

Protests erupted across Venezuela on Monday (July 29) after the National Electoral Council (CNE), a body tightly controlled by the regime, declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner of Sunday’s election. Violent clashes between protesters and security forces have been reported across the country, with at least one death reported in connection with the demonstrations. More protests have been called for Tuesday.

The opposition contextualized the result, stating that a count made from voting records made available to the inspectors of their political group (about 40% of the total), indicated that the opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, was on track to receive 70% of the votes. The distrust regarding the result announced by the CNE was also exacerbated by the lack of disclosure of all the election records.

According to the Venezuelan Conflict Observatory, as of 6 p.m. Monday, 187 protests had been recorded in 20 states, with reports of “numerous acts of repression and violence carried out by paramilitary groups and security forces.” Television footage showed police using tear gas and occasionally beating people. Shots were also fired at protesters marching to the presidential palace in the capital Caracas, the newspaper El Nacional reported.

In Caracas, police set up barriers with shields and batons and used tear gas to disperse protesters. In Coro, the capital of Falcón state, protesters cheered as a statue of former President Hugo Chávez, Maduro’s mentor who was killed in 2013, was toppled.

Across the country, protesters banged pots and pans and rallies on motorcycles. Many protesters carried Venezuelan flags. Some covered their faces with scarves to protect themselves from tear gas.

“I will fight for the democracy of my country. They stole the election from us,” one protester told Reuters news agency. “We must continue to fight for the youth.”

According to the NGO Foro Penal, at least one person died and 46 others were arrested in connection with the protests. The death reportedly occurred in the northern state of Yaracuy, although there are no details yet about what happened. The local press also reported another death the day before, in the state of Tachira, during a shooting at a polling station.

Maduro blames far-right for ‘violent protests’

In a live broadcast from the Miraflores presidential palace, Maduro said his forces were taking action against what he called “violent protests.” The military has long supported Maduro and there is no sign that the leaders are breaking with the government.

“We have been following all the acts of violence promoted by the far right. I can tell the people of Venezuela that we will act if they have done harm,” he said.

“We already know this movie, so once again, together with the civil, military and police union, we are taking action. We already know how they operate.”

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino also warned against allowing a repeat of the “terrible situations of 2014, 2017 and 2019,” when hundreds of protesters were killed.

Protests expected to continue on Tuesday

Through the X network, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who was prevented from running in the election by the regime-controlled courts, called for more protests for this Tuesday.

“My dear Venezuelans, tomorrow [terça] We will come together as a family, organized, demonstrating the determination we have to make every vote count and defend the truth,” he wrote.

Jorge Rodriguez, a lawmaker from the ruling party and Maduro’s campaign manager, called on government supporters to join marches to the presidential palace as a sign of support for the government.

Poll results disputed

With 80% of the votes counted, regime-controlled election authorities said on Monday that Maduro had won a third consecutive term as president with 51% of the vote. The opposition disputes this and says it is seeking evidence of fraud.

Independent pollsters called Maduro’s claim of victory implausible, and governments in several countries immediately cast doubt on the results, calling for transparency in the vote count.

In an interview with CNN, Uruguayan Foreign Minister Omar Paganini said his government would “never” recognize Maduro as the winner, while the Peruvian government gave Venezuelan diplomats 72 hours to leave Peru, citing “serious and arbitrary decisions taken today by the Venezuelan regime.”

The Organization of American States said it will meet in Washington on Wednesday to discuss the Venezuelan election.