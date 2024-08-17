Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/17/2024 – 18:25

Brutal crime reignites debate about the safety of the category – and, mainly, of women in the country. Strike promised to mobilize more than 1 million. Hundreds of thousands of women protested at night in several cities in India after the brutal rape and murder of a young doctor in the hospital where she worked, in Calcutta, in the state of West Bengal.

The 31-year-old victim was found dead at her workplace – a public hospital. The body showed several injuries; the autopsy report also cites signs of sexual violence. The family claims that she was raped by more than one person.

A police officer was arrested, and the investigation was transferred to the federal level after state authorities were accused of incompetence.

Under the slogan “take back the night”, women took to the streets of the country on Wednesday (14/08), a day before the 78th anniversary of Indian independence.

“Nights are not safe for women. Women are harassed for working at night, for wearing certain clothes. I am wearing clothes now that if I wore them on any other day, I would be called a slut. This is our fight against that,” a student told DW during the protests in Kolkata.

The following day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue in his speech: “As a society, we need to reflect on the atrocities that are being committed against our mothers, daughters and sisters. There is anger against this in the country. I can feel that anger.”

Mob attacked hospital

But on the same night that women came out to protest, mobs attacked the campus of the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, vandalizing cars and looting patient wards.

Shreya Shaw, a resident doctor at the university hospital, said she was traumatized by the violence that night.

“Here we were, fighting for safe spaces for doctors and women in general. But then we had to rush to protect the doctors, locking the doors before the mob hurt them. It was terrifying,” said a visibly shaken Shaw.

Doctor at the same hospital, Arif Ahmed Laskar described the scenes of vandalism as “disgusting”.

“There was a wave of anger among all of us because of what happened to our colleague. We were demanding justice and we were met with violence,” Laskar said.

No job security

Since the doctor’s death came to light, government hospitals in several cities in India have suspended health services except for emergency care.

This Saturday (17/08), health professionals organized a 24-hour national strike in protest against crime, with the suspension of all non-essential services. The expectation was that more than a million doctors would join the strike.

The category demands justice and demands a new law that guarantees their protection.

“We need a proper and effective law. The idea is to have a safe environment,” stressed Indra Shekhar Prasad, president of the resident doctors’ association at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. “We need protection. The Kolkata case is not the first and will not be the last. The safety of doctors needs to be prioritized.”

“This is no longer just a movement of doctors; it is a movement to ensure job security for all women across the country,” representatives of the 23 medical colleges in West Bengal said in a statement.

Attacks on healthcare professionals

This is not the first time that doctors in India have complained about the lack of safety in the workplace. There have been several well-known cases of attacks on the profession in recent years.

In May this year, a young surgeon was stabbed to death by a patient in the state of Kerala.

A few months earlier, a group attacked an experienced cardiologist at a private hospital over the treatment of a patient in which she was not even involved.

In 2019, doctors resigned en masse from their jobs in West Bengal after a mob attacked a young doctor over the death of a patient. The doctor was accused by his family of negligence.

According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), around 75% of doctors in the country have faced some form of violence at work, ranging from insults and abuse to physical assault.

Crimes against women on the rise in India

Sexual violence and rape have become pressing issues in India following the brutal gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student. The crime, committed on a bus in New Delhi, India’s capital, shocked the country and sparked nationwide protests, with demonstrators demanding harsher punishments.

The wave of outrage led to specific cuts for the rapid processing of rape cases, as well as the criminalization of stalking and voyeurism. The age of criminal responsibility was also reduced from 18 to 16.

But despite tougher laws, human rights activists say the situation for women in the country has not improved.

In 2022, crimes against women increased by 4% compared to the previous year, according to data released last year by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). In the case of rape, the increase was even greater: 20%, with more than 31,500 notifications.

Sexual violence is a widespread problem in India. Many crimes against women go unreported due to a lack of trust in the police and the stigma associated with sexual violence.

Women’s rights advocates say the problem is particularly acute in rural areas, where communities sometimes crack down on victims of sexual violence and families fear for their reputations.

With information from AP and Reuters.