The oppositionist Maria Kolesnikowa created a new political force. Wmestje is the name of the party, in German: Together. It is about nothing less than “building a new society”.

Maria Kolesnikowa is one of the most important critics of the head of state Alexander Lukashenko

D.he democracy movement in Belarus around the opposition Maria Kolesnikowa has announced the establishment of a party. The political force with the name Wmestje – in German: Together – should give people who wanted change a basis, said the 38-year-old on Monday. For many years, Kolesnikowa managed international cultural projects from Stuttgart and has been living permanently in Minsk for several months. She is considered one of the most important faces in the citizens’ movement against the controversial head of state Alexander Lukashenko.

Kolesnikova works for ex-bank chief Viktor Babariko, who wanted to run for president. Lukashenko had him arrested before the election, the criminal proceedings are considered politically motivated.

“In the past three months we have all achieved more together than in the past 26 years. We fought together and will continue to fight for freedom and for our future, ”said Kolesnikova in a video message published on Monday evening.

In the clip there is also an appearance of Babariko before his arrest. He says it’s time to take work to a new level. The primary task is now to shape a constitutional amendment.

The party works independently of the recently established Civil Society Coordination Council for a change of power in Belarus. The democracy movement is calling for the resignation of “Europe’s last dictator,” as Lukashenko is called. The goals are also the release of all political prisoners and fair and free new elections.

“Building a New Society”

The joint party is about taking responsibility for “building a new society,” said Kolesnikova. It is necessary to react to the current challenges and to give committed citizens a political home. The aim is to end the political, social and economic crisis in the country.

The party’s program was initially unclear, and it is only now that it wants to apply for registration. In Belarus there are no parties in the usual sense with a strong profile of their own.