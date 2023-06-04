Home page politics

Even before “Day X” there are fierce street battles between left-wing radicals and the police in Leipzig. The news ticker.

Update from June 4th, 6.45am: In Leipzig, the violent protests continued on Sunday night (June 4th). The Saxon police tweeted on Saturday evening that “in various places in the city there were gangs of apparently violent people.”

Emergency services were attacked and barricades were erected and set on fire. The police are clearing the barricades in the south of the city with special vehicles.

“Day X” with riots in Leipzig: situation calm but tense

Update from June 3, 6 p.m.: The situation in Leipzig remains calm but tense. Despite the final ban on a large “Day X” demonstration by the radical left-wing scene, the police are present in large numbers. She expected thousands of people to come. The city also hosts the Saxony Cup final, the city festival and a concert by Herbert Grönemeyer. There were checkpoints all day long on access roads to the city and at the train station. In the early afternoon, several vehicles and garbage cans were on fire. A complaint to the Federal Constitutional Court against the ban on the left-wing “Day X” demonstration has meanwhile failed, as reported by the dpa news agency.

Update from June 3, 12:07 p.m.: The situation in Leipzig remained calm until midday. This was shared by a police spokeswoman for the news agency dpa with. In preparation for riots on “Day X”, checkpoints were set up on access roads to the city. So far, however, no large influx has been observed.

Update from June 3, 10:12 a.m.: According to the authorities, 23 police officers were injured in the riots surrounding “Day X” in Leipzig. Despite the ban on demonstrations, the police are expecting more than a thousand people, some of them willing to use violence, to arrive this Saturday.

Update from June 3, 7:50 a.m.: The police in Leipzig are expecting further riots on “Day X” today. The situation remains tense, especially in the Connewitz district. According to the police directorate, several hundreds from a total of twelve federal states are in action on Saturday. Federal police units are also located in the city.

Violent riots in Leipzig at night on “Day X”

Update from June 3, 5:48 a.m.: Violent clashes broke out between police officers and left-wing radicals in Leipzig on Saturday night. After an initially peaceful meeting at Wiedebachplatz in the Connewitz district, the situation escalated. Several hundred hooded people attacked the police with stones and pyrotechnics, and the officers used tear gas and water cannons. The demonstrators erected burning barricades in some streets.

The police cleared the barricades, but according to the security forces, “further crimes were committed” throughout the night, especially in the south of Leipzig. The situation only calmed down again in the early morning. “Investigations into breach of the peace, dangerous bodily harm, assault on police officers, damage to property and a violation of the Explosives Act have been initiated,” the police said. The ban on the demonstration announced for today under the motto “Day X” was confirmed by the administrative court on Friday.

“Day X” in Leipzig: Police forces in front of burning barricades. © Sebastian Willnow

Day X demo in Leipzig: Administrative court confirms ban

Update from June 2, 6:35 p.m.: The “Day X” demo planned for Saturday after the left-wing extremism verdict against the student Lina E. remains prohibited. The administrative court in Leipzig rejected an urgent application against the ban by the city as assembly authority late Friday afternoon. A court spokesman said it was highly likely that the meeting would not go peacefully. In this respect, the city’s risk forecast proves to be correct.

From the point of view of the administrative court, it must be taken into account in particular that the mobilization on the Internet, including the call for demonstrations, was also aimed at an autonomous left-wing extremist scene prepared to use violence. Even though calls for violence have meanwhile been distanced and a peaceful demonstration has recently been called for, there are still fears that acts of violence will be committed from the registered assembly.

In addition, the registered number of participants of 400 to 500 does not seem remotely realistic. According to the administrative court, a much higher number of participants is to be expected. An appeal to the Saxon Higher Administrative Court in Bautzen is possible against the decision of the administrative court.

Update from June 2, 4:32 p.m.: Leipzig’s Lord Mayor Burkhard Jung (SPD) called for non-violence in the run-up to the “Day X” proclaimed by the left-wing scene. “We see with great concern the open, sometimes hateful calls for violence from the anarchist left-wing extremist milieu in the social media. However, violence should never be used as a means of political debate,” Jung said in a statement on the City of Leipzig’s website. “There is also no ‘good violence’ – the judge made this very clear in the trial against Lina E..” He appealed to everyone not to join the calls on the Internet.

The “Tag X” demo in Leipzig was officially banned due to security concerns. The organizers want to overturn the ban with an urgent application. A decision is expected later today.

Leftists call for “mass corners” in Leipzig

Update from June 2, 2:27 p.m: In the Connewitz district of Leipzig, a “mass corner” has been called for this evening. Various antifa and anarchy accounts promote “taking the streets”. Solidarity cannot be banned, the appeals say. “Cornern” refers to getting together and drinking on a street corner.

Protests for Lina E.: Police checked before “Day X” in Leipzig

Update from June 2, 1:59 p.m: In preparation for “Day X”, a “controlled area” will apply in Leipzig from 6:00 p.m. today, covering large parts of the city in the east, south and west. There, the police can stop and check people for no particular reason.

Before “Day X”: Maaßen accuses Greens of wrong scope with the Lina E. case

Update from June 2, 1:43 p.m: Another request to speak before “Day X”, this time from the controversial former President for the Protection of the Constitution: Der CDU-Politician Hans-Georg Maassen throws the greens incorrect handling of the Lina E. case – the details here.

Police action against MPs Nagel – conversation with police leaders

Update from June 2, 1:12 p.m: In the run-up to “Day X”, the Saxon Left MP Juliane Nagel was arrested in Leipzig “in the context of what was happening at the meeting”. Video images of the procedure triggered a wave of criticism. Now there has been a conversation with the Leipzig police chief René Demmler and the Saxon interior minister. “There was a factual and at the same time critical examination of the police operation and the events of the meeting, for which she was responsible as leader,” the dpa news agency quoted a police spokesman as saying.

Possible allegations would be clarified in a constitutional procedure, said the police spokesman. According to him, numerous anti-police slogans were shouted at the “Youth Day” demo announced by Nagel. It is clear to everyone involved that in view of the announced “Day X” there is now “uncertainty and fears of riots”. However, Demmler also emphasized that the officials had to act in the event of “norm violations”.

“Day X” in Leipzig: the police expect a large-scale operation

Update from June 2, 11:28 am: Parallel to the announced “Day X”, the annual city festival, the football game in the Saxony Cup final and a large concert will take place in Leipzig at the weekend, which is why the Leipzig police department is expecting the largest deployment in two years. The Saxon police is supported by officials from other federal states, and tightened controls have been announced.

Leipzig is preparing for “Day X”.

first report: Leipzig – The case of Lina E. continues to spread. After her conviction, there were violent clashes in Leipzig. A spontaneous demo escalated in Frankfurt. The left-wing scene then called for a big “Tag X demo” in Leipzig on Saturday (June 3).

Lina E. and three co-defendants were sentenced to several years in prison for violent attacks on alleged or actual neo-Nazis. The arrest warrant against Lina E. was suspended.

After the verdict against Lina E.: “Tag-X-Demo” banned in Leipzig

Now the city of Leipzig has banned the solidarity demonstration for Lina E. According to the “circumstances that can currently be identified”, security is “immediately endangered” when the planned meeting is held. A “non-peaceful course” of the demo is to be expected, according to a police statement.

However, the organizers want to defend themselves legally: An urgent application against the ban had been received, said the spokesman for the Leipzig Administrative Court on Friday (June 2). The competent Senate will decide on this later in the day. The plaintiff is a private individual who registered the demo.

Demo ban in Connewitz – Faeser condemns riots

The demonstration was to take place in the Connewitz district of Leipzig under the motto “United we stand – despite everything, defend autonomous anti-fascism!” Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has meanwhile severely criticized the riots. “Vigilante justice is not allowed in our country,” said the SPD politician on the sidelines of a visit by the federal police at Munich Airport.

After protests in Leipzig: MPs from Die Linke arrested

After the protests in Leipzig, a member of the state parliament from the left was temporarily detained. Member of Parliament Juliane Nagel was arrested “as part of what was happening at the meeting”, the Saxony police tweeted on Friday night. There is a suspicion of disruption of an official act. The exact circumstances are still being determined.

Nagel herself said in a video distributed on Twitter that she had registered for a demonstration held on Thursday for World Children’s Day. After the end, “people were picked out for alleged crimes” such as masking and freeing prisoners.

While she watched two people being handcuffed as their identity was determined, a police officer verbally abused and “pushed her out of the way,” Nagel said. Then the officer “remembered that I allegedly assaulted him”. She was handcuffed and taken to a police car. After the intervention of her lawyer, she was finally released “relatively quickly”. (dpa/AFP/frs/lrg)