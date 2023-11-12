The protests against an amnesty for Catalan independentists were repeated this Saturday for the ninth consecutive day in different parts of Spain such as Madrid, where the actions of radical groups ended with a provisional balance of fourteen detainees and six injured.

The national headquarters of the PSOE, on Ferraz Street in Madrid, was once again the main scene of the concentrations against the agreement with Catalan independence forces for an amnesty in exchange for supporting the investiture of Pedro Sánchez as president of the Spanish Government.

According to a provisional balance from the Government delegation in Madrid, thirteen of those arrested in incidents that occurred this Saturday at the federal headquarters of the socialist party have been arrested for public disorder and one for an attack against authority. Three of those arrested are minors.

As for the six injured, three of them are protesters and three others are police officers. Of the protesters, two had bruises and cuts on their knees, so one of them has been transferred to a hospital. while another has suffered a blow to the head.

The three injured police officers, of a minor nature, have been treated at the police station for bruises received in the incidents on Ferraz Street and none have required transfer, according to Emergency sources.

The incidents began late at night, when the Police intervened to break up groups of protesters after some hooded men began throwing objects at the police cordon set up in the area.

The agents have used rubber balls and gas against a group of protesters and have detained around twenty of those attending the protest nearby, which, according to calculations by the Government Delegation, has brought together around 1,700 people.

Faced with the police action, many of them ran towards Marques de Urquijo Street, where some groups of a few people improvised sit-ins, while others were detained on the stairs of the temple located on the corner of Marques de Urquijo Street. Urquijo and Ferraz, at which time the Police have begun to identify these people.

The altercations have included throwing bottles and objects at the police cordon as well as flares, all accompanied by insults and criticism of the Police.

Camping in Congress



In addition, several hundred people gathered around the Congress of Deputies this Saturday night, some of them with tents, to protest. against the amnesty law and in favor of judicial independence and electoral reform.

This afternoon, a demonstration called at 7:30 p.m. by the Democratic Junta of Spain association brought together around 500 people in the Carrera de San Jerónimo, according to data from the Government Delegation, of whom several hundred have remained there and continued protesting until after midnight.

The president of the association, Rubén Gisbert, has asked in statements to the press for the independence of the judicial system and a voting system like the French one.

“What has to change is not the faces, but something really substantial in the political regime. If we directly elect our president as happens in France, this would not happen; If there were judicial independence, If the judges were not chosen by the political power, they would answer for their actions when they make mistakes and become corrupt,” he claimed.

These claims, to which is added that “the Constitutional Court is not a brothel for the ‘ad hoc’ interpretation of the Constitution for political interests”, are matters with which “any democrat would agree”, Gisbert has insisted.

Unlike the concentration held in the vicinity of the PSOE headquarters on Ferraz Street, where several protesters and National Police officers have been injured, in the protest in front of the Lower House the Samur health workers have not treated anyone, indicated to EFE Emergencies Madrid.

Some of them have tried to spend the night in tents. Despite being evicted, the protesters have promised that they will return this Sunday.

The socialist Pedro Sánchez already has the support of different formations for his investiture for another four years, among them Catalan independentists in exchange for an amnesty law for those prosecuted for the independence process in Catalonia that led to a unilateral declaration of independence in 2017 .

The investiture vote is expected next week, although the day has yet to be set.

EFE

