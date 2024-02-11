Demonstrations continued in Senegal to protest the postponement of the presidential elections scheduled for February 25.

On Sunday, medical and party sources reported that a 19-year-old young man was killed on Saturday, as a result of wounds he sustained during a demonstration in the south of the country, bringing to three the death toll in the country since the start of the protests.

A hospital official, requesting anonymity, in the city of Ziguinchor (south), said, “A 19-year-old young man was injured and died of his wounds in an intensive care unit on Saturday evening.”

Abdo Sani, coordinator of the opposition “Pasteif” party in Ziguinchor, said, “Many people were injured during the demonstrations, and one of them died.”

He added that the dead man was a student living in the Grand Dakar neighborhood in Ziguinchor.

Demonstrations took place against the postponement of the presidential election in Dakar and a number of cities in the country. It was strong in the city of Ziguinchor in Casamance province, the stronghold of imprisoned oppositionist Ousmane Sonko.

A 22-year-old university student was killed in the city of Saint-Louis (north), and a 23-year-old merchant in Dakar during demonstrations against President Macky Sall's announcement to postpone the presidential election.