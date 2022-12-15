At the end of the afternoon of this Thursday, December 15, a judge in Peru will decide if the deposed president Pedro Castillo will remain detained while the authorities prepare the case of rebellion against him, but a positive ruling could generate new protests.

A ruling by the Peruvian Justice could extend the detention of former President Pedro Castillo for up to 18 months, just one day after the Government decreed a state of national emergency to try to stop the violent protests resulting from Castillo’s dismissal, which until now have left eight people dead.

The virtual hearing was held despite Castillo’s refusal to be notified. In his absence, he was represented by a public defender because he and his legal team did not want to participate, arguing that the hearing lacked “minimum guarantees.”

Demonstrators in various parts of the country are demanding the release of Castillo, the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, and the immediate calling of general elections to elect a new president and replace all members of Congress.

Boluarte, who was Castillo’s vice president, declared Wednesday that general elections could be scheduled for December 2023, four months ahead of the schedule she had proposed to Congress on Monday.

Castillo was arrested after being removed by lawmakers when he tried to dissolve Congress before an attempt to remove him. Peru’s supreme prosecutor, Alcides Chinchay, stated that Castillo faces a minimum of 10 years in prison on the rebellion charge.

Since December 7, when the protests began, at least eight people have been killed in clashes between protesters and authorities. All the deaths occurred in impoverished rural communities on the outskirts of Lima, strongholds of Castillo, a political novice and former schoolteacher from an Andean district.

Peru’s new government declared a 30-day national state of emergency on Wednesday amid violent protests that followed Castillo’s ouster, suspending rights to “personal security and liberty” across the Andean nation. © Hugo Curotto / AP

Of the victims, at least six were shot dead, according to human rights groups. Protesters block roads, set fire to buildings and invade airports to demand the release of Castillo, which has generated strong clashes with police forces.

“We have agreed to declare a state of emergency throughout the country, due to acts of vandalism and violence,” Defense Minister Alberto Otárola announced on December 14.

“This requires a forceful response from the government,” the official said, adding that it meant the suspension of certain freedoms, including the right of assembly and freedom of movement, even giving authorities the right to enter homes without a warrant. judicial.

Despite the fact that the Armed Forces promised to help maintain public order, in Andahuaylas, where at least four people have died since the start of the protests, there is no presence of soldiers.

Judge César San Martín Castro’s decision, scheduled for 5:00 p.m. this Thursday, would take place after Congress stripped Castillo of the privilege that prevents presidents from facing criminal charges.

The other defendant is Aníbal Torres, the former Peruvian Prime Minister, accused as an alleged co-author of the crime of rebellion and conspiracy. Torres has been in hiding since Saturday when he was included in the judicial investigation.

The National Prosecutor for no reason has denounced me for being part of an org. Criminal and disturbance of justice. She Now she does it for Rebellion and other crimes, just for hearing the presidential message. She Says that the prosecutors are political operators. Given this she went into hiding. — Aníbal Torres V. (@anibaltorresv) December 10, 2022



Protests continue in Peru despite the state of emergency

Torres, who was accompanying Castillo when he was arrested last Wednesday, was with the former president when the text announcing the dissolution of Congress was read, which sparked political chaos. Torres appeared at today’s hearing and stated that he was satisfied with his defense.

Nobody wants to be implicated along with the president, since the penalties for the crime for which he is accused are between 10 and 20 years in prison. The public officials who were with Castillo when he read the controversial text said they were unaware of what the now former president would announce.

People walk along the Panamericana Norte highway, where supporters of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo have blocked the road, in Chao, Peru, Wednesday, December 14, 2022. © Hugo Curotto / AP

The protesters returned to the roads of Peru this Thursday, despite the fact that the Government decreed a state of emergency. Local television showed a line of dozens of vehicles stranded on the side of a key coastal highway south of Lima, as hundreds of protesters blocked highways in the Andean regions of Puno, Cusco and Arequipa.

Peru is almost paralyzed, with five airports closed and 118 sections of 21 roads blocked by protesters, the authorities report that in Machu Picchu, the jewel of Peruvian tourism, at least 700 tourists are stranded since the only train that connects the citadel inca is out of service due to protests.

