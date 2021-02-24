Burmese citizens continue on the street to cry out against the Army for perpetrating a coup on February 1. The repression by the military leadership has alarmed international opinion and Indonesia is the first country that is trying to mediate between the two sides and involve ASEAN in the conflict.

The political crisis in Myanmar continues to bring thousands of people to the streets of the country’s main cities every day to protest against the military coup. Thousands of Burmese believe that the Army has struck a blow to democracy on February 1 after removing the leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power for alleged fraud in the elections. Immediately afterwards, the public force detained her.

So far, nothing is known about most of the main political figures in the country, who are still under house arrest, and the forceful repression with which the State has reacted against the massive protests, which have been increasing in recent years, is worrying. journeys. For now, dozens of detainees and four deaths have been registered: three civilians who died from gunshot wounds during the demonstrations and a policeman.

The main protests have taken place in Rangoon and Mandalay, the largest cities in this nation, but they have been joined by different ethnic groups that also oppose the military. Myanmar is a multicultural and multiethnic state and many minorities are now demanding equal rights and a federal republic that also defends their interests. The best known ethnic group are the Rohingya, who had to flee the country after a massive persecution in 2015.

An anti-coup protester shouts slogans after riot police blocked his march in Mandalay, Myanmar, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. © AP

The main demands revolve around ending the current 2008 constitution, releasing the political prisoners that still exist in the country, and demands for equal treatment and rights between ethnic groups.

Embassies: key complaint points

Many of the pro-democracy protesters find it impossible to negotiate with the country’s coup army and have gone during these days to the embassies of the main regional powers near Myanmar to ask for solutions. These are basically Indonesia and Thailand.

Indonesia is precisely the first country to hold intense conversations with representatives of the military leadership and the democratically elected government on November 8, in an attempt to lay the foundations for a future pact and reduce tension.

Indonesia is particularly concerned about the intensification of repression and the violation of fundamental rights at the hands of the military. For this reason, the country has taken the lead within the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Myanmar is also a part.

In this image taken from MRTV video, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, left, talks with Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai in the center and Myanmar’s Foreign Minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, right, during their meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. © MRTV via AP

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with Myanmar Army-appointed Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin for a talk in the Thai capital on Wednesday. But this effort has raised suspicions among Aung San Suu Kyi’s followers, because it means de facto recognition of the power of the military in Myanmar.

Apparently, the talks have talked about the process and the guarantees that are in place to call new elections, something that has been announced by the military, but that does not have a roadmap or a scheduled date. The protesters do not like this, as they call for recognition of the validity of the November 8 elections where Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) swept through.

A Reuters report this week quoted sources as saying Indonesia was proposing that ASEAN members send monitors to ensure the generals keep their promise of new fair elections.

Minister Marsudi spoke to the press in Bangkok and assured that the welfare of the Myanmar people was the number one priority. “We ask all parties to use restraint and not resort to violence to avoid victims and bloodshed,” he said.

The protests were directed in front of the embassy of Thailand, a country that also has serious political problems due to the fact that its prime minister Prayut Chan-o-ocha is heir to the former military dictatorship.

The reactions of the countries of the region have been much more moderate than those of the West and the UN. Countries like the United States or the United Kingdom have imposed limited sanctions on distinguished members of the military junta and organizations such as the United Nations, the G7 or the European Union have strongly condemned what they consider to be an “undermining of fundamental rights”.

The fear now for many Burmese is that this situation, in which the Army has full control, will normalize over time and with it will come the international blockade, sanctions and the economic crisis that already affected the country for decades in the governments past military.

With Reuters, AP and EFE