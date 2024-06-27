On Thursday, Kenyan police dispersed groups of demonstrators in the capital, Nairobi, the day after President William Ruto announced the withdrawal of the draft budget following protests that resulted in casualties.

Confrontations broke out midday in Nairobi between security forces heavily stationed in the streets of the city center and small groups of protesters.

Observers estimated that today’s protests are less widespread than those that broke out on Tuesday.

Protesters threw stones at police officers, who responded by firing tear gas and rubber bullets, and at least seven people were arrested, according to press reporters.

Demonstrators also gathered in the opposition stronghold of Mombasa (east) and Kisumu (west).

Police officers, equipped with riot control equipment, blocked the roads leading to the presidential palace and Parliament on Thursday.

Shortly after the 2024-2025 budget was presented to Parliament on June 13, with its inclusion of a 16% value-added tax on bread and a 2.5% annual tax on private vehicles, an unprecedented protest movement was formed in Kenya, led by young people, and its reach expanded throughout the country within a surprising two weeks. Powers are broad in scope.

While previous demonstrations demanding the withdrawal of new taxes were held in a peaceful atmosphere, a demonstration held Tuesday in Nairobi turned into a bloodbath, especially in the vicinity of the complex where the National Assembly and Senate are based, some of whose buildings were looted and burned.

In light of these massive movements, President Ruto announced, yesterday, Wednesday, the withdrawal of the draft budget.