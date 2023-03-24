The latest developments

Today, trains slowed down and rows of trucks blocked access to the commercial port of Marseille.

Rubble still littered the streets of Paris after the millions of people demonstrated on Thursday.

More than 450 protesters were arrested in and outside Paris after yesterday’s demonstrations.

About 441 policemen and gendarmes were injured in violence that marred some of the marches, according to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

The waste pickers’ strike has been going on for weeks, with rubbish bins becoming a symbol of protest.

Macron’s new statement

French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned the violence that erupted in protests on Thursday against raising the retirement age in France. And he said in a press conference after the European Union summit in Brussels today, Friday:

We will not acquiesce in violence. I condemn violence with the utmost force.

The law related to the retirement system has been approved by legislative means.

We will confront the violence that permeated the demonstrations resolutely.

There is no place for violence in democracy.

Postponement of the visit of King Charles III

Charles and his wife were due to make their first state visit to France on Sunday before heading to Germany.

Today I announce the postponement of this visit due to the ongoing protests in France.

Downing Street revealed that the postponement of the visit was decided after a request from the French President in this regard.

Buckingham Palace said that the British monarch and his wife Camilla hope to visit France “as soon as they find an appointment.”

