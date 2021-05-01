After the massive attendance at the call for a national strike in Colombia during the day on Wednesday, this Friday the demonstrations continued, especially in the city of Cali, where they registered numerous protests and clashes with the security forces. Meanwhile, Twitter decided to delete a post by former President Álvaro Uribe, in which he supported “the right of soldiers and police to use their weapons” to defend themselves. For his part, President Iván Duque asked to withdraw controversial articles of the tax reform.

The national strike called in Colombia for the day on Wednesday exceeded the expectations of many. On Thursday the protests continued, although they were much less numerous than the previous day. This Friday, April 30, the marches were repeated in the streets of some cities in the country, especially in the city of Cali.

After the events that occurred in Cali, the Minister of the Interior, Daniel Palacios, announced that in the city “at this moment there is a presence of more than 1,780 additional police officers to reinforce the security of all Caleños. Also, about 700 army personnel, two Black Hawk helicopters and 60 additional police motorcycles ”.

A soldier on a street in Cali, Colombia, on April 30, 2021, a day after a protest against a tax reform Luis ROBAYO AFP

The minister reported that three stations of the MIO transport service had been vandalized and that six policemen had been injured. In social networks, meanwhile, the violent repressive action of the police has also been denounced and human rights organizations have reported deaths, which have not been confirmed by official sources.

Twitter removes a tweet from former president Álvaro Uribe

“After a review of the Tweet on the @AlvaroUribeVel account and taking into account the context of the current situation in Colombia, we have triggered that Tweet, for violation of the Twitter Rules.” This message from the ‘Secure Twitter’ account referred to a previous one by former President Álvaro Uribe, who was accused by numerous users of inciting police violence.

“Let us support the right of soldiers and police to use their weapons to defend their integrity and to defend people and property from criminal acts of vandalism,” read the publication of the ex-president. The reason that Twitter used to erase the letter was “to prevent third parties from feeling inspired to commit acts of violence.”

One of the strongest reactions to Uribe’s tweet was that of leftist senator Iván Cepeda Castro, who announced that he would criminally denounce Uribe “for inciting violence.”

President Iván Duque calls for modifications in the tax reform

The main reason for the call for the national strike last Wednesday was the claim of the Government of Iván Duque to carry out a tax reform that the lower and middle classes saw as a new attempt to carry the burden of tax collection on their shoulders. to close the hole left by the pandemic crisis in the state coffers.

Faced with the massive demonstrations and the escalation of violence, President Iván Duque announced on his television program ‘Prevention y Acción’ that he asked the Ministry of Finance to change the text of the tax and that he wants a dialogue with Congress to take into account the opinions from other parties and from civil society.

Protesters confront the Colombian Police during a protest in the Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá (Colombia). Unions and social organizations took to the streets of Bogotá and other cities in Colombia to express their rejection of the tax reform bill presented to Congress by the Government, which increases the tax burden mainly on the middle class. © Carlos Ortega / EFE

Among the points that Duque asked to change are the imposition of VAT on some goods and services such as fuels and public services and the increase in the base of people who pay income tax, two of the most discussed points of the project. It remains to be seen what effect this announcement will have on the protesters who filled the streets of the country.

