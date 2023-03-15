The protests of anarchists around the world against the 41 bis detention of Alfredo Cospito continue: after the ambushes at the offices of the Italian consulate in Berlin and Barcelona, ​​now it’s New York’s turn, where it was blown up yesterday afternoon a paper bomb at 690 Park Avenue.

A group of seven people was responsible for the gesture, who also lit several smoke bombs. The NYPD investigates the incident. Some climbed onto the scaffolding of a nearby building and posted a banner with the inscription: “NYC to Milan lives Alfredo Cospito”.

The anarchist is in fact held in the Opera prison in the Lombard capital. Several writings and another banner praising anarchy were also found nearby. Meanwhile, his doctor, who met him this morning, provided an update on his health conditions: “He continues to lose weight, he’s 67.9 kg, and his nutritional conditions are getting worse. He has a determined and positive attitude, even if he has the concern of causing irreversible damage ”.