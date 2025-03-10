This time Manchester United was prepared for the anger of their own fans. For safety’s sake, the club locked all access to the lodge and team area of ​​the Old Trafford stadium for half an hour. Until shortly before the start of the home game against Arsenal, the gates were secured with downloaded roller shutters, the “Directors Entrance” also guarded the police forces as well as the police officers. During the revolt in May 2021, when no spectators in the stadium were allowed because of the Corona pandemic, numerous followers had borrowed access and forced an additional game with an additional blockade of the team bus.

On Sunday evening, the match went over as planned. United even defied a 1-1 (1-0) after a wonderful arsenal after a wonderful free kick goal by captain Bruno Fernandes. The club has probably escaped the horror scenario relegation battle again – the cushion is 15 points for ten outstanding games. In front of the Arsenal duel, the United fan group “The 1958” called for a rebellion. A 1958 spokesman found that the record champion (20 titles) would die because one faces a “financial armageddon”. This means the overall miserable sporting situation with table 14 in the Premier League – as well as the £ 714 million, according to 714 million debts, after having been listed continuously since 2019. In the past financial year, the deficit was 113 million pounds.

The anger of the supporter was directed against the hated US owner family of Glazer, which Manchester United once took over in 2005 and is known to have described part of the purchase price on the club as a loan. But surprisingly also against the new minority owner Jim Ratcliffe: The Briton disempowered the Glazers in February 2024 when he waved up £ 28.94 for £ 1.3 billion. In doing so, he also secured the decision -making sovereignty over the club’s daily business.

About 5000 people pulled a mile from the gorgeous pub to the stadium. On the way, people with abuse and posters expressed their displeasure with the downward development of the association, many sympathizers wore black clothes like at a funeral. A fan held up a trident on the club’s “Red Devils”, on which pictures of the club’s leadership heads were piled up.

However, the demonstration train looked like a late carnival parade. Because since Ratcliffes started, almost everything has been going on at Manchester United to reduce costs. Ratcliffe started this goal directly at the contract signature when he stroked all dividend payments from the club until further notice. His rigid austerity course then continued at all levels, in management, in the professional team, at the office – and with the fans.

The costs are reduced everywhere in the club, 200 more jobs should be omitted

In November the club tour announced that the ticket prices for the rest of the season increase. All home playing cards were set to at least £ 66 (around 78 euros), previous discounts for children and seniors were collected. The measure that everyone involved has to stand together and in this difficult location would have to be accepted should have been the real reason for the fans’ rebellion. In this respect, the adaptation was rather symbolic than that 97 percent of all tickets for this season were already supposed to be sold at this point. So far, the association has not commented on the card modalities for the new season.

The massive job reduction in the bloated administration has a drastic effect. At the end of June 2024, United employed 1140 people, of whom 250 were then released for a total custody of £ 8.6 million. Now another 200 jobs are to be lost. In conversation with the United fan magazine United We stand Ratcliffe said that difficult and unpopular decisions have to be made to lead the club up again. He made himself vulnerable by extending the coach Erik Ten HAG with the coached coach and throwing it out of it shortly afterwards in autumn.

Since then there has been a more stringent climate, also in the professional squad of the new coach Rúben Amorim. First of all, the highly gifted but frequent striker Marcus Rashford felt this – he was awarded to Aston Villa in winter. To enable the deal, United was ready to take over part of its salary. The same is reported on the loan by wing player Antony to Real Betis, who once came for 95 million euros. Both examples prove the miserable personnel policy in the past. After all, the new procedure seems to stabilize the club, albeit at a modest level. The team plays a compact defensive football, in which more and more of their own talents are being built in. You don’t want to play like this and know about the frustration, Amorim admitted, but given the problems of the club, you have to adapt for the moment. The Portuguese called the concerned fans, it was clear that Manchester United never undertaken.

Jim Ratcliffe also mastered the situation. He arrived at the Old Trafford so early that he had already taken his place before the protests reached the stadium.