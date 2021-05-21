At Pentecost, people all over Germany take to the streets. The main topics of the demonstrations in Berlin: Corona criticism, Middle East conflict and rental prices.

Numerous demonstrations throughout Germany have been registered for the Whitsun weekend.

Administrative court bans two protests against corona measures in Berlin.

Politicians warn against anti-Semitic demonstrations with regard to the Middle East conflict.

Berlin – On the weekend of Pentecost, numerous demonstrations will take place in Germany. In addition to corona-critical demonstrations, activists also registered numerous other protests in the capital, including about rents and the Middle East conflict. Shortly before the weekend, however, the administrative court rejected two urgent motions for large-scale demonstrations. Despite the bans, the police in Berlin are preparing for a weekend of protest with many people.

Prohibition of two demos against corona measures – “There is an immediate risk”

The large demonstration under the motto “For Peace, Freedom and Fundamental Rights” should have taken place on Saturday with 16,000 participants in Berlin. This and another planned demonstration against the Corona * measures will remain prohibited over the weekend. The reason: There is “an immediate threat to public safety,” as the AFP reports. Participants would probably not keep minimum distances. The decisive factor are negative experiences with numerous past meetings.

However, the Whitsun weekend in the capital will not be quiet. The authorities are expecting 10,000 demonstrators to take part in a demonstration against rental prices on Sunday. The motto is: “Against the rent madness. Especially now ”. In addition, thousands of cyclists want to protest against the continuation of the billion-dollar project with a large tour under the motto “Stop the A100 – Berlin worth living in for everyone”. They also want to drive onto a section of the A100. Motorists then have to take a detour.

Several demonstrations in Germany about the Middle East conflict planned – politicians warn

All over Germany demonstrations around the Middle East conflict are planned for the Whitsun weekend. In Cologne, the demonstration on the topic of “Solidarity with Israel” is expected to have 300 people. A pro-Palestinian demonstration with 750 people is to take place in Frankfurt am Main on Saturday. Numerous anti-Israel demonstrations are also expected in southwest Germany.

Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU *) warned the participants in the demonstrations on the Middle East conflict against anti-Semitic agitation and violence. Strobl said on Friday in Stuttgart: “We will not tolerate anti-Semitic hatred, agitation and violence under the guise of freedom of expression on our streets and in front of our synagogues in Baden-Württemberg.” There is nothing to gloss over: attacks on Jewish institutions , on synagogues and the burning of Israel flags are open anti-Semitism.

CSU * regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt even goes so far as to demand a ban on anti-Israel demonstrations. “Demonstrations that are clearly to be expected to have an anti-Semitic background should not even take place on the weekend of Pentecost, but should be banned,” he said Augsburger Allgemeine. “My demand for consistent action against anti-Semitism is directed at the interior and justice ministers of the federal states.” (dpa / tkip) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

