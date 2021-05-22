ofCindy Boden shut down

At Pentecost, people all over Germany take to the streets. The main themes of the demonstrations in Berlin: Middle East conflict and rental prices. The news ticker.

Numerous demonstrations throughout Germany * have been registered for the Whitsun weekend.

The Higher Administrative Court forbids two protests against Corona * measures in Berlin (see update from May 22nd, 10.30 a.m.)

Politicians warn against anti-Semitic demonstrations with regard to the Middle East conflict (see first report).

Update from May 22nd, 10.30 a.m .: Two planned large demonstrations by opponents of the Corona policy on the weekend of Pentecost in Berlin remain prohibited. According to the administrative court (see first report) The Higher Administrative Court (OVG) Berlin-Brandenburg also confirmed the ban on Friday evening. The negative experiences from the recent past with the expected group of participants from the “lateral thinker scene” justify the assumption that the necessary hygiene measures are not being observed in the prominent locations of the city, according to the OVG. The decisions are final.

Regardless of the court decision, the police in Berlin are planning a large-scale operation with up to 3,100 police officers on the weekend. Support comes from other federal states and from the federal police. One also has to be prepared for the fact that demonstrators would not adhere to the bans, it said.

A demonstration by Palestinian groups with 2000 participants on Saturday afternoon (3 p.m.) in Kreuzberg was also banned. However, two more demonstrations on the Israel-Palestinian conflict have been registered on Saturday. The larger of the two, a “protest rally against the Israeli aggression in Palestine”, is to move from Alexanderplatz to Potsdamer Platz in the evening (6 pm) with 2000 participants.

Chancellor Merkel on anti-Semitic statements in Germany: “Actions must be punished consistently”

Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) spoke in her weekly video podcast on Saturday about the Basic Law and also referred to anti-Semitic remarks at some of the demonstrations in recent days. The Basic Law leaves “no room for attacks against people of other faith, racism and agitation,” stressed Merkel. “Anyone who brings hatred of Jews onto our streets, who expresses seditious insults, is outside of our basic law. Such acts must be punished consistently and have noticeable consequences for the perpetrators. “

Protests at Pentecost: Ban on two corona demos in Berlin – demonstrations on the Middle East conflict reported

In front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, people recently demonstrated for solidarity with Israel in view of the escalating Middle East conflict. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

First report from May 21st: Berlin – On the weekend of Pentecost, numerous demonstrations will take place in Germany. In addition to corona-critical demonstrations, activists also registered numerous other protests in the capital, including about rents and the Middle East conflict. Shortly before the weekend, however, the administrative court rejected two urgent motions for large-scale demonstrations. Despite the bans, the police in Berlin are preparing for a weekend of protest with many people.

Prohibition of two demos against corona measures – “There is an immediate risk”

The large demonstration under the motto “For Peace, Freedom and Fundamental Rights” should have taken place on Saturday with 16,000 participants in Berlin. This and another planned demonstration against the Corona * measures will remain prohibited over the weekend. The reason: There is “an immediate threat to public safety,” as the AFP reports. Participants would probably not keep minimum distances. The decisive factor are negative experiences with numerous past meetings.

However, the Whitsun weekend in the capital will not be quiet. The authorities are expecting 10,000 demonstrators to take part in a demonstration against rental prices on Sunday. The motto is: “Against the rent madness. Especially now ”. In addition, thousands of cyclists want to protest against the continuation of the billion-dollar project with a large tour under the motto “Stop the A100 – Berlin worth living in for everyone”. They also want to drive onto a section of the A100. Motorists then have to take a detour.

All over Germany demonstrations around the Middle East conflict are planned for the Whitsun weekend. In Cologne, the demonstration on the topic of “Solidarity with Israel” is expected to have 300 people. A pro-Palestinian demonstration with 750 people is to take place in Frankfurt am Main on Saturday. Numerous anti-Israel demonstrations are also expected in southwest Germany.

Several demonstrations in Germany about the Middle East conflict planned – politicians warn

Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU *) warned the participants in the demonstrations on the Middle East conflict against anti-Semitic agitation and violence. Strobl said on Friday in Stuttgart: “We will not tolerate anti-Semitic hatred, agitation and violence under the guise of freedom of expression on our streets and in front of our synagogues in Baden-Württemberg.” There is nothing to gloss over: attacks on Jewish institutions , on synagogues and the burning of Israel flags are open anti-Semitism.

CSU * regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt even goes so far as to demand a ban on anti-Israel demonstrations. “Demonstrations that are clearly to be expected to have an anti-Semitic background should not even take place on the weekend of Pentecost, but should be banned,” he said Augsburger Allgemeine. “My demand for consistent action against anti-Semitism is directed at the interior and justice ministers of the federal states.” (dpa / tkip) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

