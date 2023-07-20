The protests against the Government of Dina Boluarte were reactivated this Wednesday in Peru with an epicenter in Lima and echoes in a large part of the country. According to the Ombudsman’s Office, there were marches in 59 provinces and roadblocks in 64, which represents 32.7% of the territories nationwide. However, the Ministry of the Interior reported until the early hours of the afternoon 21,000 people mobilized throughout Peru and no more than 1,500 in the capital. The official figures contrasted with the enormous deployment of security and with the mobilizations that were seen in the streets of the capital, demanding the resignation of the president and an electoral advance. Four months after a long wave of protests that convulsed Peru between December and March, the protesters took advantage, on this occasion, to also transmit their discontent with ingenuity.

In Plaza San Martín, one of the concentration places of the so-called third takeover of Lima, a flesh and blood Barbie stood out this Wednesday that the American firm Mattel would never have thought of: on the eve of the world premiere of the film about the iconic doll, a cosplayer she personified a “dictator Barbie”, in an allusion to the repression of the protests by the Executive of Dina Boluarte, who in December took over from Pedro Castillo after his failed coup attempt. Students from the School of Fine Arts designed a two-meter box of pink cardboard with three annotations: “Certificate of impunity”, mark “Maten” and “includes dum-dum and tear gas bullets”. This last note referred to a statement by Boluarte about the eighteen civilians killed in the city of Juliaca last January. According to the president, they died after being shot by “a handmade weapon called dum-dum” whose use was attributed by the authorities to Bolivian paramilitary forces. This thesis was never proven. The giant packaging was made with the intention that each citizen entered during the march. But at some point, a woman with heart-shaped glasses and a presidential ribbon held a toy gun inside, and the photo flooded social media.

A protester poses inside a huge, satirical version of a Barbie doll box, this Wednesday in Lima. musuk nolte

The concentration started at four in the afternoon in Plaza Dos de Mayo. The bulk of the demonstration was made up of Peruvians from the regions -mainly those of the southern highlands- who suffered an odyssey to reach the Historic Center on Wednesday. The Aymara delegation from Puno, for example, faced four police interventions until their arrival in Lima. The Executive ordered an exhaustive control of all the vehicles that were destined for the capital. There was also a presence of university students, labor unions, feminist and LGTBI groups, religious brotherhoods and even associations of retirees and the elderly.

The banners of struggle, as on other occasions, were not the same, although they all agreed on the departure of Dina Boluarte from power and the advancement of general elections, a scenario that the president ruled out outright last June. The demand that generates the most divisions and disputes is the one that demands the release of former President Castillo, who is being held in the Barbadillo prison with two preventive prison sentences. One for being the alleged leader of a criminal organization and the other for rebellion after his self-coup attempt last December. “The people left Castillo alone, a cholo like us,” said a leader several times with a speaker that was heard in the Plaza Dos de Mayo. In that space where two cardboard coffins were placed with the names of the 49 civilians who died as a result of the repression of the forces of order.

A woman confronts police officers deployed to contain the demonstration, on July 19 in downtown Lima. musuk nolte

Even a group from the Tacna region, in the south, demanded the release of Betssy Chávez, president of the last Council of Ministers of Castillo, who is also behind bars after being given 18 months of preventive detention last month for being considered a co-author of the rural teacher’s self-coup. The truth is that there were those who took to the streets knowing that they would march alongside slogans that are not theirs. But they were not the expected majority.

Unlike the mobilizations of the first quarter of Boluarte, this time the police officers allowed the civilians to reach the Congress of the Republic, on Abancay avenue, shortly after six in the afternoon. However, after that they reinforced the police cordon and began firing a volley of tear gas until the crowd backed off. There were eight injuries, six civilians and two police officers, including an independent photographer, according to the Ombudsman’s Office.

In the interior of the country, the highlight of the day was the confrontation between the agents and the civilians in the Plaza de Armas of Huancavelica, in the center of the country, as well as the burning of a cardboard coffin in front of the Prefecture of that region of the Peruvian highlands and the takeover of the National University of Cajamarca by the students. Thus concludes the first day of a new chapter of social upheaval in Peru.

Thousands of demonstrators march towards the Congress and the Government Palace, in the center of Lima. musuk nolte

