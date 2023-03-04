The situation in Israel continues to deteriorate and opens up space for extremists. Just over two weeks ago, we explained here in our international policy space what the Netanyahu government’s proposed reform of the judiciary is all about. Since then, protests against the reform have only grown and members of the government, eager to achieve a change of focus, have encouraged episodes of extreme violence in the West Bank, condemned even by Israel’s greatest international ally.

Briefly recapitulating the main points of the aforementioned column, it is necessary to remember that Netanyahu’s speech against the Judiciary is driven by the opportunism and resentment of someone who is formally accused of corruption and influence peddling. Saving his own skin was Netanyahu’s main goal in the last election. Two actors follow him. First, Likud, his party, which, in addition to following Netanyahu’s whims, is interested in the possibility of uncontested power within Israeli politics.

Second, the orthodox religious parties, which see the Judiciary as their biggest opponent to be fought in Israel, a bastion of secularism on issues such as the international recognition of same-sex marriage and abortion. In the medium and long term, the proposed reform of the judiciary would lead to an even greater role for religion in Israeli society and institutions, amidst the most religious government in Israel’s history.

protests

On the last day 20, about 100 thousand people protested in Jerusalem, around the Knesset building, during one of the initial votes on the reform project. It’s important to put this number of people in perspective. What, in Brazil, seems like just the sum of the audience for some games of the Brazilian Football Championship, in Israel it means 1% of the entire population of the country. This makes even more impressive the fact that, on February 25th, nearly 200,000 people demonstrated across the country.

The biggest protest was in Tel Aviv, with more than 100,000 people in the streets of the city, including the presence of renowned figures of Israeli politics. One of the critics of Netanyahu’s project and who wrote an opinion piece in the Israeli press is Yuval Diskin, former head of Israel’s internal intelligence service, the Shin Bet. He claimed that Netanyahu’s project is a “disaster” that “threatens democracy” in the country and that Israel needs to be paralyzed in protest.

This manifestation of Diskin is interesting for two reasons. Internally, it shows the exceptionality of the Israeli situation, as the former heads of the intelligence agencies, the Mossad and the Shin Bet, rarely speak openly about politics. Second, externally, the scarecrow of “anti-Semitism” or something similar has become frequent to discredit any criticism of Israel. To see one of the most powerful figures in Israel’s recent history make such criticisms detracts from this type of offense.

The day after the protests, February 26, an unidentified Palestinian man, armed with a rifle, killed two Israeli settlers in Huwara, a Palestinian village south of Nablus, in the West Bank. No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the attack. In revenge, hours later, hundreds of Israeli Orthodox settlers carried out an attack against the village and other nearby settlements. One Palestinian was killed, a hundred were injured and dozens of cars and houses were set on fire, some with people inside.

pogrom

The episode was considered the most serious violence by Israeli settlers in the 21st century and was classified as a “pogrom” by several figures, such as General Yehuda Fuchs, commander in charge of the region. “Pogrom” is a term of Yiddish origin, usually associated with collective violence against Jewish communities in Eastern Europe, and refers to an episode of generalized violence against a community, including the destruction of its environment, such as homes and religious sites.

The symbolism of stating that the Jews carried out a pogrom is extremely strong. Another characteristic of European pogroms against Jews was the fact that they were tolerated or encouraged by the authorities. And this is what connects the protests against Netanyahu’s proposal and the violence that took place in the West Bank. Several politicians from Israel’s religious far right encouraged the revenge attacks, seeking a “smokescreen” to divert attention from the mass protests.

Bezalel Smotrich, an Orthodox priest and finance minister, said, “The village of Huwara needs to be wiped off the map. I think the state of Israel should do this.” MP Zvika Fogel of the Kahanist Otzma Yehudit party said “violence was necessary”. After the negative backlash, both lowered their tone and asked people not to take “justice into their own hands”. On March 1, Israel’s attorney general announced an investigation into Fogel on “suspected incitement to terrorism.”

Ned Price, spokesman for the US Secretary of State, said that Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s statements are “disgusting” and that the Netanyahu government should “publicly and clearly” repudiate the lines. The Joe Biden government had criticized the proposed judicial reform before. Protests in Israel only grow and gain continued support from important figures. Now, the encouragement of violence by some leaders makes the situation of the country’s image even more complicated, even with its main ally.