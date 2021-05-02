I.In the “Theater of Dreams”, gold-green clouds of smoke lay over the lawn when the angry fanatic soul boiled over for a short time. From the crowd of 200 to 300 Manchester United supporters demonstrating on the square, a flare rocket flew in the direction of the stands, but missed its target. It was the inglorious climax of a largely peaceful protest against the Super League and the owner family around club boss Joel Glazer that upset the football motherland on Sunday.

Before the duel with arch rivals Liverpool FC for team manager Jürgen Klopp, up to 10,000 fans once again vented their displeasure. 200 to 300 of them penetrated to Old Trafford and chanted “Glazers out!” Over and over there. They lit smoke pots in the original club colors, waved corner flags in triumph and even played football on the pitch. Beer was thrown at a camera team, and about half a dozen trailers made it into the players’ tunnel, but probably not into the cabins.

“Away with the virus – Glazers out!”

The game that United’s city rivals Manchester City can win the title has long been on the brink of staging. A good hour after the originally planned kick-off at 5.30 p.m. CEST, there was a message that the game would not kick off this Sunday. It didn’t help that the mounted police were able to clear the forecourt at Old Trafford. It was initially unclear when the game would be played. With the cancellation, the decision in the championship race is postponed. Leader Manchester City would have had the seventh title in a Liverpool win four games before the end of the season.

United said the decision was made jointly by the police, the league, the organizers and the two clubs because of security concerns. The association said it recognized the right to freedom of expression and peaceful protest. “However, we regret the disruption to the team and the actions that endanger other fans, staff and the police.”

“This is the result of the actions of the Manchester United owners two weeks ago,” said club legend Gary Neville on Sky. The flare was probably his expert colleague Jamie Carragher, a former Liverpool professional, who also expressed understanding for the fans. “There is a general distrust and displeasure with the owners,” Neville explained. The Glazers and other club bosses had followed the Super League plans “behind everyone’s back” to “run away with the crown jewels”.

He “understand the frustration and why the fans act,” said former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel on Sky. But it was “completely wrong” to storm the stadium. There, the supporters showed posters with the inscription: “Get rid of the virus – Glazers out!” A police helicopter circled overhead. According to the BBC, they gained access to the inside of the stadium via a fan shop. There were also protests in front of the United team hotel, and the team bus was prevented from leaving for the stadium.

ManUnited, majority owned by the Glazer family since 2005, had initially joined the planned Super League like five other Premier League clubs (ManCity, Liverpool, Chelsea FC, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC). A dozen high-profile European clubs around Real Madrid wanted to launch this. Two days after the founding and the numerous protests that followed, all English clubs withdrew their willingness to participate. Joel Glazer had been slated to serve as vice president of the new rich league.