Russian soldiers move on the front line in the Luhansk region. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Nothing leaks from the state media about protests against the war in Russia. British secret services, however, report the displeasure of many families.

Munich/Moscow – Russian families protest against the treatment of their sons in the army: The Kremlin is increasingly concerned that families of Russian soldiers are increasingly willing to protest the difficult conditions their loved ones are having to endure in the Ukraine conflict.

This is according to reports from the British secret service. For example, the UK Ministry of Defense says reservists called up as part of President Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilization announced in September are facing a variety of problems, ranging from inadequate training and equipment to the heavy casualties they inflicted on the front suffered.

Ukraine War: Families Willing to Risk Arrest by Protest?

“Two months after President Putin announced ‘partial mobilization,’ common themes are emerging in the experience of mobilized Russian reservists,” the ministry said in an update on its Twitter page on Friday. “Their deployment is often marked by confusion about eligibility for service, inadequate training and personal equipment, and commitment to extremely grueling combat missions.”News ticker on the Ukraine negotiations)

“Most, if not all, of the mobilized reservists have previously served, and numerous examples suggest that the medical status of reservists is most likely not adequately screened and many are forced to serve with serious, chronic health conditions,” it said. The Department of Defense also noted that for these reasons, in addition to the heavy casualties the reservists have suffered, families may be willing to risk arrest to express their anger through protests.

Reservists killed in large numbers in frontal assaults

“Mobilized reservists most likely suffered particularly heavy casualties after being committed to digging ambitious trench systems while under artillery fire around the town of Svatove in Luhansk Oblast,” it said.

In Donetsk Oblast, reservists were killed in large numbers in frontal attacks on well-established Ukrainian defense zones around the town of Bakhmut. “The Kremlin will likely be concerned that more reservist families are willing to risk arrest by protesting the conditions under which their loved ones are serving.” Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, is personally committed to winning families over to his side bring: So he visited mothers of fallen soldiers. (cgsc)

