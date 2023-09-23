Clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement officers began at a protest against police violence and racism in Paris on September 23. Izvestia showed footage from the scene of the incident.

They show how about 20 people attacked a police patrol car. It was hit by a masked man while other demonstrators threw rocks and bottles at the car.

After this, the law enforcement officer got out of the car and pointed his service weapon at the protesters. As a result, the demonstrators fled and the policeman got into the car, but after that the demonstrators again continued to throw stones.

According to BMF TVAs a result of the incident, three police officers in the car were injured. Police Prefect Laurent Nunez said that the identities of those responsible for the attack on law enforcement officers were being established. Three suspects have been arrested so far.

As the newspaper notes Le Monde with reference to the French Ministry of Internal Affairs, more than 31 thousand people took part in the protests throughout France, including 9 thousand in Paris. According to organizers, 80 thousand people marched across the country, including 15 thousand in Paris.

Representatives of trade unions, political parties and students are participating in the protest. They chant anti-police slogans and express solidarity with those who suffered from the actions of law enforcement officers.

On June 27, law enforcement officers shot and killed a 17-year-old teenager in Nanterre, France. An investigation has been launched into the shooting of the police officer.

After this, people went to the Republic Square to protest against police violence. It is known that during six days of unrest, law enforcement officers detained 3,625 people, including 1,124 minors. 990 cases were referred to court, of which 480 were considered under an accelerated procedure. 380 sentences involving imprisonment were handed down.

Izvestia correspondent Vitaly Chashchukhin showed the consequences of the unrest: groups of looters appeared and looted local shopping centers.