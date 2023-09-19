Protests against Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan began in Yerevan

Amid the aggravation in Nagorno-Karabakh, protests against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan began in Yerevan, with participants demanding his resignation. About it writes Sputnik Armenia in its Telegram channel.

It is reported that protesters are on Tigran Mets Avenue in the capital of Armenia. The rally also takes place near the government building.

The gathered protesters accuse Pashinyan of treason and demand recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh. They blocked all entrances to Republic Square in the capital, traffic there was stopped, and the surrounding streets were blocked.

On the morning of September 19, an aggravation began in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan announced the implementation of anti-terrorist measures, as well as targeted strikes on Armenian positions in the unrecognized republic. In response, the Armenian Ministry of Defense stated that there were no Armenian troops on the territory of Karabakh.