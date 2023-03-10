Protesters prevented Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu from arriving at the airport by car for international travel

Thousands of Israelis returned to the streets this Thursday (9.Mar.2023) to protest against the project of the country’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to limit the power of the Supreme Court of Israel. The information is from the North American broadcaster CNBC.

Since the beginning of the year, a wave of protests has crossed the country in the Middle East in response to the judicial reform proposed by the Prime Minister of Israel. On this March 9, 2023, called “Resistance Day”demonstrators blocked numerous roads, including one that gives access to Ben Gurion International Airport, 15 km from the city of Tel Aviv, where the demonstrations were more intense.

The stoppage prevented Netanyahu from reaching the airport by road for a trip to Italy, so Israel’s chief executive had to travel from the capital Jerusalem to the site by helicopter.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper The Republic before the trip, Netanyahu said he would go ahead with the project.

“The protests show how solid our democracy is”said the Israeli premier. “Reform is needed. The judiciary must be independent, not omnipotent.”.

According to the newspaper Jerusalem Post24 protesters were detained during the protests.

On January 11, 2023, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin presented a bill that proposes changes in the country’s judiciary. Protesters say the proposal restricts the powers of the Supreme Court.

Among the proposals, Levin cited the possibility for parliament to overrule court decisions and control judge appointments. Leaders of the Israeli opposition, former attorneys general and the president of the local Supreme Court, Esther Hayut, demonstrated against the text.

The project was approved in the 1st round by the Knesset on February 13th. Another 2 rounds of voting in parliament would still be needed.

On February 21, the Israeli legislative assembly voted to go ahead with the controversial reform of the judicial system. The text was approved by 63 votes in favor and 47 against, with no abstentions.

BASE LAWS

Israel has so-called basic laws, which function as the country’s constitution. If the Legislature passes any new law that violates this basis –that is, a law considered unconstitutional—, the Supreme Court can strike it down.

The voted bill requires the Supreme Court to make a unanimous decision of 15 justices to amend or strike down a law for violating the base laws. In addition, it allows parliamentarians to reverse this type of decision by the Judiciary if they have 61 of the 120 votes of the legislators. In practice, the Supreme Court is prevented from barring unconstitutional laws, if the Legislature so decides.

INTERNATIONAL VISIT IN THE MIDDLE OF TENSIONS

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met this Thursday (March 9) with Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, as the final part of his trip to the Middle East.

Later, the head of the Pentagon also brought together with his Israeli counterpart, minister Yoav Gallant, however, the location of the meeting had to be changed to near Ben Gurion airport, due to protests and fears for the safety of the US Secretary of Defense.

Twitter users recorded the day of protests:

Thousands are protesting in Israel to protect their democracy- Today is the Day of Resistance! pic.twitter.com/CIaSVH07YI — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 9, 2023

Chaos at Ayalon Day of Resistance in Israel: Tel Aviv’s Ayalon highway is blocked. Protests against the judicial overhaul everywhere. 09 03 2023 13:14 #TelAviv #protest #protests #dayofresistance pic.twitter.com/9wBA2HiGER — Thomas Schlijper תומאס סלייפר (@schlijperisrael) March 9, 2023

Day of Resistance in Israel: Tel Aviv’s Ayalon highway is blocked. Protests against the judicial overhaul everywhere. 09 03 2023 13:31 #TelAviv #protest #protests #dayofresistance pic.twitter.com/iOPsYltqMR — Thomas Schlijper תומאס סלייפר (@schlijperisrael) March 9, 2023

לא עוצרים לרגע — הבימה pic.twitter.com/3bDYfaCxA5 — Dan Adin דן עדין (@adin_dan) March 9, 2023

The demonstrations took place on the same day that a 23-year-old Palestinian man named Mutaz Al Khuwaja, 23, shot 3 Israelis in the city of Tel Aviv.

The shots were fired in front of a bar that sells açaí and has a Brazilian theme. It is a bohemian area in the center of the city. Security camera footage shows the moment the Palestinian approaches the Israelis and, from behind, shoots 1 at the head of one and then at 2 others.