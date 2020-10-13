A protest action on a Hessian autobahn ended in a serious accident. Conservationists accuse the police of bad taste.

Environmentalists abseiled down a highway bridge to post posters.

The road was closed, resulting in a traffic jam and ultimately a serious accident.

According to the activists, the police drew conclusions too quickly.

Wörsdorf – Environmentalists on Tuesday (October 13th) from a A3 motorway bridge to Wörsdorf in Hesse roped down to against the construction of the A49 motorway to demonstrate. There were roadblocks, traffic jams and a serious accident with injuries. With the action, the activists wanted to send a signal against the construction of the motorway that will connect the cities of Giessen and Kassel.

That the next section of the A49 “Across an FFH nature reserve and an important drinking water protection area and around 100 hectares of healthy mixed forest are to be cleared”, criticizes the campaign for forest instead of asphalt on its website. Therefore the motorway bridge campaign at Woersdorf.

Accident on A3: Protest by A49 opponents led to a traffic jam

“On the A3 near Wörsdorf, opponents of the A49 have roped off a bridge. The motorway was therefore closed in both directions between Idstein and Bad Camberg, ”tweeted the Police Central Hesse at 11.35 a.m. About an hour later, the police announced on Twitter that there had been a “serious accident at the end of a traffic jam” in which people were “seriously injured”. You can read more about the accident on the A3 at Gießener Allgemeine *.

In response to the accident, the activists expressed their condolences. “It is terrible that this tragedy has come about. We empathize with the relatives and hope that the accident victim recovers well. Every traffic accident is a stroke of fate which, precisely because of its unexpected suddenness, can deeply shake those affected. Our thoughts go out to everyone who is affected by this misfortune, ”says the statement from Forest instead of asphaltthat the organization is on their Website published.

Environmentalists defend themselves against allegations

The police throw them environmentalist propose to unjustifiably link the accident to the protest action. “We find it distasteful that the police have voiced allegations on Twitter within a quarter of an hour after the accident, while rear-end collisions in motorway traffic jams are otherwise accepted as sad everyday life,” said the activists.

Police forces go to the protest camp in Herrenwald. Opponents of expansion are currently mobilizing against the planned expansion of the A49 and for the preservation of the Herrenwald and Dannenröder Forest, which would fall victim to the planned expansion.

Of the Protest on the A3 was not the only action against the construction of the new one on Monday A49. Also in Dannenröder Forest, which is to give way partially to the road was demonstrated. The police said they had cleared a security area. “Here we find out: Individual people climb very high up into the treetops and put themselves in considerable danger,” tweeted the Central Hesse police about this mission.

