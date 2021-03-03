D.he blood toll paid by the Myanmarians for the military seizure of power more than a month ago is growing. According to the UN, 38 people were killed on Wednesday. The country has experienced the “bloodiest” day since the military coup on February 1st, said UN envoy Christine Schraner Burgener at a video press conference. In total, more than 50 people have been killed since the protests began.

Two protesters died in Mandalay, the second largest city in the Southeast Asian country, according to a report by Reuters news agency. In the city of Monywa, about 100 kilometers north-west, eyewitnesses reported at least five dead and 30 injured. A teenager reportedly died in Myingyan City. Photos were shared on social media allegedly showing some of those killed. Among them was a 19-year-old woman who wore a T-shirt that said, “Everything will be OK.” Other footage showed a lifeless man with a heavily bleeding face who was dragged away by other demonstrators.

In total, several dozen people have been killed since the protests began, most of them by police shots. Myanmar Cardinal Charles Bo compared the situation with the crackdown on the democracy movement in Beijing in 1989: “Today the country is like Tiananmen Square in most cities,” he wrote on Twitter. Eyewitnesses compare the situation in some large cities to a state of war. The demonstrators hide behind self-made shields in front of the tear gas grenades and rubber bullets that are constantly raining down on them. As violence increases, so does the call for a stronger international response. Great Britain wants to call a meeting of the UN Security Council for Friday.

The United Nations is currently showing how the military regime and representatives of the disempowered civil government are struggling to determine who will be recognized as the legitimate representative of the Southeast Asian country at home and abroad. The junta had dismissed the former UN ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun after he condemned the military coup last Friday in an emotional speech to the general assembly in New York and declared that he represented the rightly elected government and not the junta. A UN spokesman said that UN Secretary General António Guterres had now received two letters, one from Kyaw Moe Tun and one from Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry. While the previous UN ambassador continued to describe himself as the legitimate representative of Myanmar, the Foreign Ministry declared deputy Tin Maung Naing to be the provisional official. The UN spokesman then spoke of a “unique situation”.