D.he blood toll paid by the Myanmarians for the military seizure of power more than a month ago is growing. According to reports from Reuters on Wednesday, at least nine people were killed during the demonstrations. Two protesters died in Mandalay, the second largest city in the Southeast Asian country. In the city of Monywa, about 100 kilometers north-west, eyewitnesses reported at least five dead and 30 injured. A teenager reportedly died in Myingyan City. Photos were shared on social media allegedly showing some of those killed. Among them was a 19-year-old woman who wore a T-shirt that said, “Everything will be OK.” Other footage showed a lifeless man with a heavily bleeding face who was dragged away by other demonstrators.

In total, several dozen people have been killed since the protests began, most of them by police shots. Myanmar Cardinal Charles Bo compared the situation with the crackdown on the democracy movement in Beijing in 1989: “Today the country is like Tiananmen Square in most cities,” he wrote on Twitter. Eyewitnesses compare the situation in some large cities to a state of war. The demonstrators hide behind self-made shields in front of the tear gas grenades and rubber bullets that are constantly raining down on them. As violence increases, so does the call for a stronger international response. Great Britain wants to call a meeting of the UN Security Council for Friday.

The United Nations is currently showing how the military regime and representatives of the disempowered civil government are struggling to determine who will be recognized as the legitimate representative of the Southeast Asian country at home and abroad. The junta had dismissed the former UN ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun after he condemned the military coup last Friday in an emotional speech to the general assembly in New York and declared that he represented the rightly elected government and not the junta. A UN spokesman said that UN Secretary General António Guterres had now received two letters, one from Kyaw Moe Tun and one from Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry. While the previous UN ambassador continued to describe himself as the legitimate representative of Myanmar, the Foreign Ministry declared deputy Tin Maung Naing to be the provisional official. The UN spokesman then spoke of a “unique situation”.

Asean confederation does not agree on clear condemnation

In the country itself, some of the MPs elected in November are trying to form their own government in competition with the military regime. The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) appointed four ministers to act on a temporary basis. Three of them belong to the National League for Democracy (NLD), the party of the disempowered State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi. Among them is MP Zin Mar Aung, who is supposed to act as foreign minister. The committee that met after the coup on February 1st to represent the interests of parliament currently consists of 17 members. Since a large number of NLD politicians have been arrested since the coup, they currently live underground. The military regime has also issued arrest warrants for “incitement” against the members.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET with F +. GET F + FREE NOW



The committee has not yet attempted to be recognized as a legitimate government abroad. A signal for his support came from Berlin on Wednesday. In a letter, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble expressed his solidarity with the committee and the previous speaker of the People’s Assembly in Myanmar, T. Khun Myatt, who is currently under house arrest. “The democratic legitimation of the parliamentarians elected in November 2020 is reflected in the current protests of the population, which are violently suppressed,” wrote Schäuble to the spokesman. And: “I am following the current developments in your country with great concern. I condemn the military coup and the arrests of democratically elected MPs that went with it in the strongest possible terms. “

Before that, the foreign ministers of the Southeast Asian countries had also met for a virtual special meeting on Tuesday. The countries of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore had urged Myanmar to exercise restraint and called for the release of State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi and other leading politicians. In the statement of this year’s Chairman Brunei, however, there was no clear condemnation of the coup and the unilateral violence emanating from the security forces. Charles Santiago, the chairman of a human rights group of Southeast Asian parliamentarians, accused the association of states of merely repeating his position immediately after the coup, without considering how people have been killed, arrested and subjected to a daily reign of terror since then.

More and more representatives of the press are also becoming the target of increased arrests. The Thailand Foreign Correspondents Club on Wednesday condemned the arrests and charges of journalists. At least 25 journalists have been arrested since February 1. Some of them were beaten in the process. Eight journalists have been charged under Section 505 (a) of the Criminal Code, which provides for up to three years in prison for offenses. Among them is a photographer from the American news agency Associated Press who was arrested on Saturday while reporting on a demonstration in Yangon. On Monday, a journalist for the Democratic Voice of Burma had filmed security forces shooting from the street in the direction of his home, breaking window panes in the process. According to the broadcaster, he was taken away. His whereabouts are currently unknown.