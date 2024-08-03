Dort probten die Einheimischen den „Aufstand der Bereisten“, wie es in der deutschen Presse hieß, um auf die negativen Auswirkungen des Tourismus aufmerksam zu machen: steigende Lebenshaltungskosten bei niedrigen Löhnen im Gastgewerbe, Verdrängung der angestammten Bewohner und Verlustängste der eigenen Identität brachten damals indische Fischer und Kleinbauern auf die Barrikaden – dieselben Gründe, die heute Mallorquiner, Kanarier und Ibizenker auf die Straßen treiben.

Der Tourismus in Spanien, dem meistbesuchten Reiseziel der Welt nach Frankreich, ist ins Ungleichgewicht geraten, auch wenn die meisten Bewohner der Kanaren oder Balearen die Gäste und ihr Geld noch immer eher als Segen denn als Fluch verstehen.

Aber die Proteste, die seit Wochen immer wieder aufflammen, sind wütend, laut und medienwirksam. Dabei führen ihre Schlagworte wie „Overtourism“ oder „Masificación turística“, wie es auf Spanisch heißt, in die Irre. Sie suggerieren, dass das größte Problem die Menge der Gäste sei, die kommt – und es sich im Umkehrschluss lösen ließe, indem man Flugverbindungen reduziert oder Quoten erlässt.

Doch der Blick in die Vergangenheit zeigt, dass die Zahl der Touristen nur das Symptom ist, an dem sich die Wut entzündet, und nicht die Ursache. Nach Goa reisten vor vier Jahrzehnten keine Massen, und auch die Alpenbewohner, die in den Siebzigerjahren gegen den Ausverkauf ihrer Heimatdörfer an Zweitwohnungsbesitzer aus dem Flachland protestierten, kämpften nicht gegen die große Zahl, sondern die Art des Tourismus und seine Auswirkungen auf ihr Leben.

Die Versprechen der Shared Economy

In den vergangenen Jahren ist der Tourismus nicht nur gewachsen, er hat sich auch verändert. Früher konzentrierte er sich auf bestimmte Orte, aber durchdrang nicht den Alltag der Einheimischen. Heute ist jede Bar, in der ein paar Rentner hocken, ein potentieller Raum fürs eigene Urlaubserlebnis. Denn wer will schon eine Erfahrung machen, die alle anderen auch teilen, sie soll bitte schön originell und „echt“ sein – oder zumindest auf dem Selfie so aussehen.

Aerial view of Mallorca in the Calvià region. Picture Alliance

In Spain, where the protests are particularly fierce and there are likely to be 90 million visitors this year for a population of just under 48 million, the development is particularly clear. It is no longer just the hotels in the coastal towns that accommodate tourists.

In Mallorca’s capital Palma or in the Barri Gòtic in Barcelona, ​​the cheap, unrenovated old apartments have given way to expensive, refurbished holiday apartments and luxurious boutique hotels – and with them have moved in Swedish digital nomads and German early retirees who can pay higher rents and property prices than the local population and thus spoil the prices.

The promise that Airbnb and other shared economy platforms once made to eliminate the difference between strangers and locals in favor of an authentic experience has been bitterly fulfilled in many places: visitors and those visited have become competitors – for infrastructure that is overloaded; for water that is no longer sufficient for filling pools and agricultural irrigation; but above all for living space.

The key issue is the housing issue

At the heart of the protests against mass tourism is the housing issue – and thus the question of who owns a space and can design it to suit their needs. This is why the anger is not brewing in tourist resorts such as Magaluf or Benidorm with their monofunctional skyscrapers, which were planned as bed and breakfasts for sun-hungry northern Europeans.

It is simmering in inland villages where estate agents’ offices are expanding where there used to be cafés or bakeries. And it is boiling over in the cities, which have become so expensive for waiters and chambermaids that they have to move to the outskirts – or even to the campsite.

They cannot compete with the prices that buyers from afar pay for their place in the sun. Supply is based on what sellers can achieve the highest return on – this applies to rental properties that are converted into holiday apartments, as well as grocery stores that become souvenir shops and the corner pub that becomes a vegan café.

The complete touristification of the offer in accordance with a market economy logic has not only practical disadvantages for the locals, which everyone who has ever looked for a drugstore in a city like Venice will know.

It also gives people the feeling of losing control over their homeland, which is increasingly geared to the needs of others. When your own city becomes nothing more than a holiday setting and the residents’ places of retreat continue to shrink, your identity also disappears.

Growth, but not more prosperity

The bitterness is all the greater in the Balearics because the growth in tourism over the past decades has not led to greater prosperity – quite the opposite. At the turn of the millennium, the islands were among the fifty richest regions in Europe, but they have now slipped to 138th place. Too little of the money that holidaymakers bring to the islands stays. Most of what the guests consume has to be imported. The lack of workers means that they are also imported and even wages are the last thing to flow out.

The locals fear for their identity: Mallorcans demonstrate in front of a balcony with two tourists against mass tourism on their island Reuters

The negative effects of growth are not new, but they have been ignored for many years. The housing problem has been looming for a long time, but instead of cheaper housing, more hotels have been built. There are ways to defuse the competition between visitors and locals in favor of the latter, as other countries have shown: in Switzerland, a maximum of one fifth of all apartments in a municipality can be used as holiday homes. There are also restrictions for buyers who do not have their primary residence in the country.

In Austria, too, the construction and purchase of holiday homes is strictly limited. And in Denmark, foreigners are practically forbidden from buying unless they live there. New York has shown how to put Airbnb in its place – something that, despite all the announcements, has not been achieved in Barcelona or Palma. The truth is that it is mostly locals who sell and rent their land and houses to foreigners at the highest bidder – and not to the young family from the neighborhood.

In the past, tourists were welcome

And yet, if all guests took the call “tourists go home” that was on some posters during the protests literally, things would look even bleaker on the islands. Without tourism, which accounts for 45 percent of economic output on Mallorca, nothing works there. Most residents are aware of this – and the politicians responsible even more so.

Even more than protests, they fear that guests will stay away because they now feel unwelcome. At a recent forum on the future of tourism, the mayors of Mallorca mainly discussed how to convince the population of the advantages of this economic sector.

“We used to be happy to see tourists and their money, but now we have reached a certain level and they are a nuisance,” said the mayor of Alcúdia self-critically. “Our people don’t seem to be aware that the tourism companies finance the entire public sector.”

Every teacher’s salary and hospital bed is also paid for with euros from Great Britain or Germany. And the production of handicrafts, local wine and olive oil, of which the Mallorcans are so proud, would be in a bad state without wealthy tourists.

There can therefore be no “either-or” on the Balearic Islands, but a new balance is needed between the needs of the travellers and the people being visited. Because tourism growth for its own sake is a hollow promise if it does not improve the living conditions of the local people.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution, but there are promising approaches to directing visitors – be it through apps, horrendous parking fees or strict rules for holiday homes. Cities like Amsterdam or Copenhagen and countries like Switzerland or Austria are leading the way.