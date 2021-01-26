The streets of the Netherlands experienced yesterday the last of three mornings full of violence due to the curfew imposed since the weekend to combat the coronavirus. Stoned police and official buildings, street fires destroyed cars, looting of shops and clashes of various kinds, which the authorities describe as the most serious in the country for forty years.

Last night, security forces were monitoring the main cities, especially those that have registered the most unrest, Amsterdam, The Hague and Rotterdam, for preventive purposes, although it was very possible that groups of enraged people would return to the streets despite calls for calm of the Government led by Mark Rutte. So far, there are at least 250 detainees – 180 at dawn yesterday and about 70 on Sunday -, on whom the Minister of Justice, Ferd Grapperhaus, has spoken out by urging that they be punished “quickly”.

Police have confirmed the arrest of nine people in Amsterdam and more than 50 in Rotterdam, one of the main epicenters of the unrest. The Rotterdam Police have also indicated in a statement that an officer has been injured during the incidents. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, has expressed his support for the security forces and has stressed that “criminal violence Must end”. “The riots have nothing to do with protests or the fight for freedom. We must win the battle against the virus together, because only then can we regain our freedom, ”he said.

He also highlighted that a police station in the city has been stoned and has been the subject of a fire attempt by protesters. “The rapid reaction prevented the police station from being set on fire,” he said.

The town of Hertogenbosch, about a hundred kilometers south of Amsterdam, has also been the scene of riots in which several shops, a supermarket have been looted and numerous vehicles have been damaged, according to the Dutch television channel NOS.

The incidents have drawn harsh criticism from the authorities. Thus, the mayor of Rotterdam, Ahmed Aboutaleb, has called the participants in the protests “thieves without shame”, while the mayor of Hertogenbosch, Jack Mikkers, has denounced an “unimaginable trace of destruction2 ..

Westerbeke stressed that the police managed to control the situation “quickly” in various parts of the city, although he acknowledged that in Rotterdam South “it immediately became so big and violent that it could not be controlled quickly.”

Deniers and radicals



Local Police departments and mayors have targeted various groups behind the unrest, including coronavirus deniers and radical supporters of soccer teams. The incidents came after those on Sunday, which authorities described as the worst in 40 years.

For his part, the Minister of Justice, Ferd Grapperhaus, has said that those responsible for the riots must be punished quickly, according to the German news agency DPA. He also stressed that the Government will keep the curfew in place.

The recently imposed curfew came into effect on the night from Saturday to Sunday and obliges citizens, under penalties of around 95 euros, to remain in their homes between 9:00 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. the next day.