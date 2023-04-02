Israeli media estimates more than 150,000 people attended rallies even after the postponement of the renovation on March 27

Demonstrations against the judicial reform proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continue across the country. Last Saturday (April 1, 2023), demonstrators protested against the reform, which aims to change the process for appointing and removing judges, increasing the government’s influence in the judicial system.

Critics say the reform threatens the independence of the judiciary and could weaken democracy in Israel.

On March 27, the Israeli government postponed the decision on the judicial reform project in the country. The revision of the legislation was suspended until the next parliamentary session, which still has no set date, but should be held after the Easter recess.

In a statement, Netanyahu he said what “out of responsibility to the nation, I decided to postpone the vote, to give time for discussion”. And he added: “I am aware of tensions” It is “listening to the people”.

According to Israeli media, an estimated more than 150,000 people attended the latest anti-government protest. According to the organizers, 230,000 people were present at the event.

the police informed that he arrested 19 demonstrators who were protesting judicial reform in Tel Aviv for allegedly disturbing public order. A reform protester was arrested for carrying a taser.

Watch (3min20s):

judicial reform

The Israeli government intended to pass laws that could not be overturned by the country’s Supreme Court. The project was approved in a preliminary way in February by 61 votes to 52.

The agenda is defended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He and his allies seek to limit the Supreme Court’s authority. They claim that the powers of the judiciary have remained unrestricted for years.

Another bill, also approved on a preliminary basis, would give control of judicial appointments to the coalition led by Netanyahu.

Israel is a parliamentary republic. The Executive is formed by the group that has a majority in the Legislature. Netanyahu has 64 out of 120 votes in Parliament. His coalition is made up of 5 right-wing parties.

Basic Laws

Israel has so-called basic laws, which function like the country’s Constitution. If the Legislature approves any new law that violates this basis –that is, a law considered unconstitutional—, the Supreme Court can strike it down.

Netanyahu’s proposed bill requires the Supreme Court to have a unanimous decision from 15 justices to amend or strike down a law for violating the basic laws.

In addition, it allows parliamentarians to reverse this type of decision by the Judiciary if they have 61 of the 120 votes of the legislators. In practice, the Supreme Court is prevented from barring unconstitutional laws, if the Legislature so decides.