Mexico City.- Personnel demonstrated today at the buildings of the Federal Judicial Council (CJF) against the Federal Executive’s judicial reform initiative and this morning received shouts of support for the Chief Justice Norma Piña.

The president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation went to the headquarters of the CJF to preside over the plenary session that takes place every Wednesday.

“You are not alone, you are not alone, you are not alone,” were the cries of support that Minister Piña received from the workers upon her arrival at the building’s parking lot. Even before her arrival, dozens of CJF employees with their banners gathered in the visitor registration area at the main entrance.

Others demonstrated on the sidewalk of the avenue with multiple signs.

The staff carried signs with slogans such as “justice is not a vote,” “we are not the Opposition, we serve the nation,” and “the CJF rejects judicial reform.” A march of students is expected to arrive at the CJF building around 1:00 p.m., starting from the UNAM Faculty of Law, in protest of judicial reform.