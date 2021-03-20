The protests against Governor Gildo Insfrán moved this Friday to the isolation centers against the coronavirus, where several people came out to denounce that they are being held despite having negative swabs.

“Everything that the government and the police report is a lie. People are still overcrowded, in poor condition and with a police threatening them. Illegal detention centers where above when we call 911 they do not answer us. Until when, “denounced Councilor Gabriela Neme on her Twitter account.

The protests came after the ruling that ordered the Insfrán administration to lift the adaptation of the isolation protocols to ensure circulation in your province.

– Gaby Neme (@gabrielaneme) March 19, 2021

This Friday, federal judge Belén López Macé ordered free movement in Formosa by giving rise to a presentation by senators Luis Naidenoff and Martín Hernández, after the provision of the return to phase 1 in the provincial capital.

In the resolution, the magistrate gave the Gildo Insfrán government 72 hours to present a protocol and adapt to the measure. However, the provincial state attorney announced that will appeal the ruling and assured that it is not yet firm.

One of the images published by the councilor Gabriela Neme, during the protests in an isolation center.

The habeas corpus presented by the senators requested the Justice to “release and reestablish the ambulatory freedom of all the people who are isolated for having entered the province and have negative PCR in compliance with the federal standard DNU 168/21 “.