M.A thousand or more opponents of the Corona measures have taken to the streets in Germany again. One of the largest events took place on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg, where the police spoke of around 13,700 participants in the evening. The police had previously spoken of 16,000 participants. To the demo under the motto “The measure is full. Hands off our children ”, around 11,000 participants were originally expected. There were also larger demonstrations in Frankfurt am Main and Wetzlar in Hesse, Düsseldorf, Magdeburg, Freiburg, Schwerin, Ansbach and Regensburg as well as Trier.

In Hamburg, the organizer called on the participants over loudspeakers to comply with the mask and distance requirements. Nevertheless, many people were traveling without masks and without any distance. A protester had worn a Star of David with the words “unvaccinated” on it, the police tweeted. A preliminary investigation had been initiated on suspicion of sedition.

Several thousand people demonstrated in Düsseldorf. According to the police, they met near the North Rhine-Westphalian state parliament and then marched through the city. The organizers spoke of around 4,000 participants. On banners and posters were messages such as “Stop the Corona dictatorship”, “Against exclusion” or “! Caution! Subscription trap vaccination ”to read.

According to the police, around 5000 people took to the streets at a registered event in Frankfurt. It was almost 2000 in Wetzlar in central Hesse, where around 500 people also took part in a counter-demonstration, as the police announced. According to the police, around 1250 people demonstrated against the Corona measures in Trier, and around 100 gathered for a counter-demonstration.

In Magdeburg, too, thousands of people marched through the city for hours to demonstrate against Corona measures. Trams stood still, roads were temporarily closed. Dozens of people demonstrated against the Corona measures in a car and bicycle parade in Berlin. The mood is peaceful, said a police spokesman on Saturday afternoon. The police counted more than 70 cars, 100 bikes and a total of about 200 participants. According to the police, around 1,600 opponents of Corona measures gathered in Schwerin, around 2,700 demonstrators in Regensburg and 2,000 in Ansbach.



In Minden, however, around 2500 people took to the streets to demonstrate against “lateral thinkers”. They expressed their displeasure with corona deniers, vaccination skeptics and right-wing extremists. “Yes to freedom of expression and togetherness – decidedly no to hatred, threats and violence,” it said on a poster. According to the organizers and the police, up to 1000 people gathered in Erfurt to demonstrate for democracy and consideration in the pandemic.

In Zwönitz (Saxony), police officers were attacked with pyrotechnics during protests against corona measures on Friday evening. As the police headquarters in Chemnitz announced on Saturday, troublemakers had ignited a smoke pot and a hand torch and threw them in the direction of the emergency services. The attackers were able to be pushed back, whereupon the group dispersed. The police secured the pyrotechnics and initiated an investigation.