Protesters returned to the streets this Saturday (June 19, 2021) to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro. Opposition movements, which called for the acts, expect the adhesion of 438 cities.

The protesters demand the acceleration of vaccination, the protection of indigenous peoples, the fight against racism, defended emergency aid and called for the valorization of health and education in the country.

The protests started around 9 am in Brasília. In addition to posters with the words “Out of Bolsonaro”, protesters carried a rainbow flag, in reference to the LGBTQ+ pride month. Indigenous people in traditional dress were also present.

See some records of the photojournalist from power360, Sérgio Lima:

At some points of the acts, agglomerations were registered, which is not recommended by health authorities, such as Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and WHO (World Health Organization). Without distancing, there is greater transmission and contagion by the coronavirus even with the use of masks by the majority.

the team of power360 in Brasília he found that most protesters wear protective masks and that organizers are calling for social distance to be maintained. Despite this, there are agglomerations.

Until the last update of this text, protests had started in cities of Pernambuco, Recife, Pará, Ceará, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Paraíba and Sergipe.

See some more records of acts performed in the country:

✊🏿🚩😷 19J OUT BOLSONARO | In the city of Paracity, in the interior of Paraná, popular movements and organizations demand “Vacina no Braço, Comida no Prato” with banners at strategic points in the city. Check out the images! Photos: MST in Paraná#19JForaBolsonaro #Landless Quarantine pic.twitter.com/c3GAkARpIi — Official MST (@MST_Official) June 19, 2021

Demonstrations started early in Candiota, RS Militants with banners and posters demanding vaccine for all pic.twitter.com/EZuVTUvyU0 — PT Brasil (@ptbrasil) June 19, 2021

✊🏿🚩😷 19J OUT BOLSONARO | Act in the municipality of Russas, in the state of Ceará. The action included a walk through the city center. The activities started at 8 am and had the participation of APEOC, PT, STTR and MST. Photos: MST Communication #19JForaBolsonaro pic.twitter.com/55fYls8CPC — Official MST (@MST_Official) June 19, 2021

Departure from Niterói – Rio de Janeiro ferries #19JForaBolsonaro pic.twitter.com/k1uvK7a0Kf — Voice of the Resistance (@vozdaresist) June 19, 2021

Protests also started abroad. Until the last update of this report, acts were registered in Germany, Austria, Ireland, Portugal and Switzerland.

See some of the records:

In Germany it is already Fora Bolsonaro! Day to take to the streets to stop the genocide. Act in Berlin! #19JForaBolsonaro 📸 Alexander Henry pic.twitter.com/4jCgk5J8oe — Sâmia Bomfim (@samiabomfim) June 19, 2021

Good morning with images of OUT BOSSANDO around the world ✊🏾. In Berlin and Dublin there are already people on the street denouncing the genocide. #19JForaBolsonaro pic.twitter.com/1OgiSAEz6M — UNE- VIDA, BREAD, VACCINE & EDUCATION 💙🥖💉✏️ (@uneoficial) June 19, 2021

The fight to stop the genocide is international! Acts in Vienna (Austria) and Coimbra (Portugal)! #19JForaBolsonaro #19JPeopleOntheStreets

📸 Laura Seidl and Voices in the World pic.twitter.com/yp3zF84Lm6 — Sâmia Bomfim (@samiabomfim) June 19, 2021

Acts against the president were already carried out on May 29th. Organizers say demonstrations were held in at least 213 cities across the country and 14 abroad. See photos and videos here.

