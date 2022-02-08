Protesters against health measures in Canada have become the new heroes of conservatives and opponents of anti-covid restrictions in several countries, who take Canadian truck drivers as a source of inspiration.

In New York, hundreds of city employees demonstrated on Monday against the decision to fire, starting next Friday (11), those who refuse to be vaccinated against covid-19. They denounce a “medical tyranny and mandatory vaccination” with a large Canadian flag.

The day before, 100 truck drivers demonstrated in Alaska against mandatory vaccinations, in support of their Canadian counterparts.

The “Freedom Train”, launched at the end of January by Canadian truck drivers against mandatory vaccinations to cross the border with the United States, quickly turned into a protest against health measures in Canada as a whole and, for some protesters, against the government of Justin Trudeau.

Hundreds of trucks have blocked the center of the Canadian capital, Ottawa, for more than a week, where the mayor declared a state of emergency.

The mobilization received support from high-ranking American conservatives, from Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who describes them as “heroes” and “patriots”, to former President Donald Trump, including millionaire Elon Musk.

And there are calls to extend the mobilization to the American capital.

“The Freedom Train could come to Washington with American truckers who want to protest Joe Biden’s ridiculous COVID-19 policy,” Trump said.

The wave of protests has spread across the world, fueled by populist currents that denounce obstacles to freedom imposed by the elites in power.

– “Very inspiring” –

In France, a Facebook page, also called the “Freedom Train” and followed by more than 275,000 people, calls on opponents of the very restrictive health measures imposed by the government to meet in Paris on Sunday.

Unlike Canada, this mobilization does not come from truck drivers.

The movement is in line with the “yellow vests”, which before the pandemic denounced the precariousness and high cost of living.

Its objective: to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s policy by occupying public roads. It was revived by anti-vaccine and crisis management critics.

One of the organizers of the French convoy, Rémi Monde, calls the Canadian initiative “very inspiring”.

On Facebook, he denounces “the restrictions” and “the health passport”, but also “the increase in the price of energy, the cost of living and the decrease (in the age) of retirement”, demands, the latter, that recall those of the “yellow vests”.

Monde insists that the mobilization is “apolitical”, as a way of criticizing political leaders, especially those on the far right, who try to take advantage of the movement.

Other groups on social media also called for a mobilization in Brussels, seat of the European Union.

The movement reached New Zealand, where a convoy of trucks and caravans blocked the Parliament district of the capital, Wellington, on Tuesday to protest current health measures, which are among the most draconian in the world.

Hundreds of vehicles, with messages like “give us back our freedom” and “coercion is not consent”, parked on the streets near Parliament.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says most New Zealanders support the government’s vaccination program, as well as mandatory vaccinations for some professions and the entry into force of a health passport.

