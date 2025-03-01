Protests against an absent mazón among the authorities attending the first ‘mascletà’ of the failures

The absence of Carlos Mazón, as president of the Generalitat, on the balcony of the City of Valencia, in the first ‘Mascletà’ of Fallas 2025 has been as thunderous as the pyrotechnic show. However, despite this void of representation of all Valencians, the protests and requests of resignation against the president have not been saved for his management of the Dana on October 29.

At street level, before the ‘Mascletà’, a banner of Joves de Comprís was deployed that already hung this Friday in the Towers of Serrans with the inscription ‘Mazón resisted’. Posters with inscriptions have also been seen where you could read ‘Assassins’ (murderers), ’20: 11 neither oblit nor forgive. Mazón A Presó ‘(20:11 Neither forget or forgiveness. Mazón in prison’), ‘227 avoidable deaths’, ‘Mazón resisted’ (Mazón resignation) or ’17 in Valencia. Catalá you are also responsible ‘(17 in Valencia. Catalá you are also responsible). They have also shouted “President A Picasent.”

Other scenes could be contemplated on the municipal balcony. There, among the authorities, were the minister and leader of the PSPV, Diana Morant, and one of the most visible faces of the DANA management, the delegate of the Pilar Bernabé government. While by the PP was the inescapable presence of Mayor María José Catalá and other representatives such as the vice president of the European Parliament, ⁠ Eesteban González Pons, and the spokesman of the PP, Borja Samper, to the race between the microphones of the journalists so as not to have to account for anything linked to the name of Mazón.

Week of absences and foci

With this absence Mazón completed the circle of seven days practically round for its misery, a few black days that began on Saturday with a protest in a bastion of the PP like Orihuela. On Sunday he continued with an absence in the ‘crida’ fallera (gun that officially begins the parties) that already revealed his strategy to avoid any non -essential exposure to the public. On Monday, the president placed only the spotlights on his head during the already famous conference at the Ritz when he returned to enter fully on October 29 where Mazón already seems to live caught in time.

After putting back on the central track and with the breath of the judge who investigates the Dana, snorting in the cogote, the president has shown a change of course in his strategy regarding the management of the DANA: you have to reduce water, no matter the political responsibility, the criminal responsibility only matters. Given this, and four months later, the magical time appeared: at 8:28 p.m. on October 29, the time at which Mazón arrived at the Cecopi on the day of the catastrophe and that moves him away from the responsibility of the sending of the questioned message of the mass alert, an arrival that on Friday sought to certify with an image, that of Mazón greeting the tier upon arrival at the emergency management center, after arriving from his controversy food.