In the Mangistau region of Kazakhstan, protests began due to a sharp rise in prices for liquefied gas. On January 2, residents of Zhanaozen, a city of regional subordination with a population of about 110 thousand people, took part in a spontaneous rally. Citizens-motorists were outraged by the increase in the cost of liquefied gas to 120 tenge per liter.

