After the victory of the right-wing populist SNS, the mood in Belgrade has been tense for days. Now there are road blockages.

Belgrade – After the parliamentary elections in Serbia, which were marred by irregularities Protesters in Belgrade a road blockade was set up. Around a week after the elections, several hundred protesters blocked a street in the center of the capital on Monday (December 25). The action, organized by the Borba (Struggle) protest movement, aims to block the Ministry of Public Administration and Local Autonomy while demanding a re-verification of the electoral roll.

The majority of demonstrators, including many students, belong to the “Borba” movement and are calling for a thorough examination of the electoral documents. The December 17 parliamentary elections resulted in a clear victory for the right-wing populist SNS party under President Alexandar Vucic, sparking ongoing protests and calls for an annulment of the election results in Belgrade.

International Observers reported “irregularities,” including violence, vote buying and fraudulent ballots. The Foreign Office in Berlin described the violations as “unacceptable” for a country with EU candidate status.

Opposition calls for election results to be annulled, Russia sees Western interference

The protests in front of the Serbian Election Commission building have been going on for days. Some Representatives of the opposition alliance “Serbia Against Violence” went on hunger strikearound the to demand annulment of the election results. The protests escalated on Sunday evening when demonstrators attacked Belgrade City Hall and clashed with police. President Vucic spoke of a planned attempt at a “forcible takeover of state institutions.”

Vucic met the Russian ambassador in Belgrade on Monday to discuss the incidents. Russia described the protests as Western interference and highlighted the alleged attempts of the “collective West” to destabilize the situation in Serbia. (jek/afp)