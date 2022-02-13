Thousands of people protested this Sunday (13) in Tunisia in repudiation of President Kais Saied’s controversial decision to replace the Council of the Judiciary, dissolved a week ago, with another “temporary” body, which allows it to expand its power over the judicial system in the country. parents.

In a decree, the president announced that he had replaced the Superior Council of the Judiciary (CSM), which had been dissolved on February 6, with another “temporary” body. The power was also granted to dismiss judges and forbid them to strike.

Hours after the announcement, more than 2,000 protesters took to the streets of the Tunisian capital to reject the measure and express their fears for the independence of the judiciary.

“The people want what you don’t want”, shouted the protesters, alluding to the famous slogan of the 2011 revolution, which overthrew the dictatorship of Zine el Abidine Ben Ali.

The decree, which institutes a new “temporary superior Council of the Judiciary” appointed in part by the president, also gives him the power to revoke “any judge who fails to fulfill his professional duties”.

Furthermore, it “prohibits magistrates of all levels from striking or organizing any collective action that could disrupt or delay the normal functioning of the courts”.

Since July 25, 2021, Saied, supported by the Army and the Intelligence services, has been strengthening his power. On this date, he suspended the activity of Parliament and removed the prime minister from his duties.

On February 6, he dissolved the Superior Council for the Judiciary, the independent body that appoints judges, after accusing it of bias and being under the influence of the conservative Islamist Ennahda party.

The president also accused the Council of delaying politically relevant investigations, including the 2013 murders of leftist activists.

His critics fear the return of an authoritarian government and Sunday’s decision provoked a lot of criticism at home, but also internationally.

