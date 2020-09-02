In the US metropolis of Los Angeles there were further protests after the fatal police shots on a black man. A small crowd, accompanied by a caravan, marched to the local sheriff’s office on Tuesday to demonstrate against police violence.

On Monday, the cyclist Dijon Kizzee was shot dead by officials. According to the police, the African American had fled and dropped a bundle of clothes that contained a gun.

A police helicopter circled over the protesters during the peaceful protests. Some of the attendees carried banners that read “Stop Killer Cops”. After the fatal shots, more than a hundred demonstrators gathered on Monday to demonstrate against the death of Kizzee, as pictures from US stations showed.

District Sheriff Alex Villanueva expressed his condolences to the dead man’s family and said a member of his department was a cousin of Kizzee.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

Did Kizzee take up arms?

The police said, before the fatal shooting at Kizzee, officials tried to stop the African American on a bicycle because of an alleged traffic offense. But then Kizzee ran away. When the police finally caught him, he hit one of the officers in the face and dropped a bundle of clothes.

“The deputy sheriff saw that there was a black semi-automatic handgun in the clothes he dropped,” Deputy Sheriff Brandon Dean told journalists. The officers then opened fire. Police did not explain whether Kizzee reached for the gun before he was shot.

According to civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the deceased’s family, Kizzee did not pick up the bundle of clothes and the gun. “He didn’t pick her up, but the police shot him more than 20 times in the back and then left him for hours,” Crump wrote on Twitter.

The lawyer, who also represents the family of African American George Floyd, who was killed in a brutal police operation, called on witnesses with further information to contact him.

Kizzee’s aunt Fletcher Fair believes her nephew’s ethnicity played a role in the shooting. The police would not kill “any other race but us,” she said at a press conference.

Since May, when George Floyd was killed in a police operation in Minneapolis, there have been regular protests against racism and police violence in numerous US cities and there have been repeated riots.

The most recent hotspot is Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the black Jacob Blake was shot in the back by police officers and seriously injured. President Donald Trump was there on Tuesday to visit, even though the mayor and governor of the state had declined. (AFP, Reuters)