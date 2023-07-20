Efforts by the ruling coalition of religious and nationalist parties led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strip the court of some of its powers have sparked mass protests across Israel and deep concern among allies, including the United States.

Protests intensified with the approaching date of Parliament’s vote on a bill with one of these amendments on Sunday and Monday next week.

Protests by reservists from some of the military’s most prominent units, including combat pilots and special forces units, have drawn particular attention, with concerned senior defense officials warning that the protests pose a threat to national security.

Protest organizers showed Reuters 300 letters from military doctors who said they would not serve, and published a letter signed by 750 special operations unit reservists saying they would not comply if the amendment was passed.

The government and its supporters say the proposed amendments are necessary to curb what they see as the judges’ interference in politics.

But the protesters see the proposed amendments as undermining Israel’s democratic values ​​and breaching the “unwritten contract” with its armed forces.

Israel relies on reserve units in wartime and this requires soldiers to undergo regular training.

Soldiers’ failure to serve voluntarily is not a violation of military or civil law, and therefore they cannot be punished.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, during a visit to an air base on Wednesday, described the volunteer service system as critical, and said, “The calls for non-compliance with the call-up are harmful.”