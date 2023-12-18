The Minister of Human Capital of Argentina, Sandra Pettovello, announced in a video released this Monday afternoon (18) that anyone who interrupts the circulation of public roads during protests called for this week by the left will lose the right to social plans from the Argentine government.

“In the next few days, the strike organizations called for a protest march. We want to emphasize that, although there is the right to demonstrate, people’s right to move freely to go to work must also be respected,” said Pettovello.

The minister said that all those who “promote, instigate, organize or participate in roadblocks will lose any type of dialogue with the Ministry of Human Capital”, which implies the withdrawal of social plans.

Last week, Argentina's Minister of Security, Patricia Bulllrich, had released a security protocol to avoid disruption to the population during protests against the Milei government.

She reported that the four federal security forces (Gendarmaria, Prefeitura Naval, Federal Police and Airport Security Police) and the Federal Penitentiary Service, with possible support from local forces, would be mobilized to dismantle pickets and blockades.

Bullrich also announced punishments against those who take children to these blockades and that the organizations responsible for the protests will be charged the costs of demobilization operations, among other measures.

Based on this protocol, last weekend, security forces removed indigenous people from the Tercer Malon de La Paz movement from Lavalle square, in Buenos Aires. They had been camped there for four months to protest against the constituent reform in the province of Jujuy.

Unions and left-wing political forces called for protests against Javier Milei's government for Wednesday (20).

On this date, every year the serious crisis of 2001 in Argentina is remembered, which triggered large protests and looting and led to the resignation of presidents Fernando de la Rúa (1999-2001) and Adolfo Rodríguez Saá (2001).